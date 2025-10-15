Local food banks face funding cuts

Serving the Tarrant County College District

NW student David Lambeth rigs his sail with assistance from class kinesiology instructor Dana Latham on Marine Creek Lake. The class only takes place during fall and summer semesters.
Students take sail
NE Needle Arts Club sponsor Sara Reed hands over blankets made and donated by the club to Alex Bustamante, the donor relations coordinator of JPS Foundation, on Oct. 10.
Club donates handmade baby blankets to Fort Worth hospital
A protester argues with NE students while holding up a doublesided sign outside NSCE building Oct. 7.
Students argue religion, gender with protester
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.
Rewatching ‘Gilmore Girls’ has become annual fall tradition
Pumpkins for sale in the middle of the farm for guests to browse.
Grapevine farm presents off-the-vine fun
“Coco” was released in 2017 detailing the fictional story of young Miguel Rivera.
Combination of stunning visuals and family bonds create beautiful story
“Getz/Gilberto” was the 1964 album that popularized bossa nova.
Brazilian music blended in jazz
The front entrance of Dos Amores is adorned with a sign above the logo detailing art about the customers, servers and food surrounding the culture of Mexican food.
Local restaurant promotes love of culture
NE English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel reads through the young adult novel she wrote called "Shine on Luz Véliz."
Cherishing Cultures
Taliyah West, the president of the Behavioral Science Club, changed her major from art to sociology.
Student chases dream of helping others
Adenine, the oldest gerbil of the colony, chewing on a donated roll of toilet paper.
Summer loving, some gerbils had a blast. Summer loving, it happened too fast
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
Classic games spark nostalgia
Come Sail Away at NW’s Sailing Class
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
Budget change not expected to hurt students
AVA REED, campus editor
October 15, 2025
RENA AQUINO

Tarrant Area Food Bank has had $4 million worth of funding cuts, but its Vice President of External Affairs Jared Williams said it is working to ensure TCC still receives donations.  

The cuts are a result of the Department of Agriculture cutting its Local Food Purchase Assistance Program funding this past March. Organizations like the food bank are responsible for donating goods to food pantries across the county. 

“We experienced cancellations of food deliveries as well as reductions totaling an impact of about two and a half million meals,” Williams said. “Since those announcements were made, we have worked really closely with all of our partners to help fill the gap and to ensure that our neighbors facing crisis and hunger have the food that they need.” 

People living in food insecure households are being impacted by the changes in SNAP benefits, Williams said. 

“We see a reduction [of] economic impact of $58 million per year,” he said. “And then as well as a reduction in SNAP education of about $450,000 here locally.” 

NE student employee Leilani Egan works at the food pantry on her campus, and she said the cuts to food programs will greatly affect students. 

“There are many students who come in here and get groceries, they get food and I know they take it home to their families,” Egan said. “If they’re cutting funds for food supply stuff, hopefully they’ll be able to keep this up and running.” 

The food bank delivers fresh food to the NE pantry every Tuesday, and Egan said the rest of their supplies are stocked with donations from the community. 

“We haven’t had a lot of donations lately,” Egan said. “Before [Monday], we were almost out of food because no one had brought any food in for a while.” 

She said Oct. 6 the pantry received one huge donation, but it doesn’t normally work that way. 

SE Campus’ food pantry reopened after closing during campus construction, and Student Activities Coordinator Carla Hernandez said her focus isn’t on the cuts. 

“We have really good people that are always here to support students,” Hernandez said. “We have a lot of employees who are on a routinely basis checking with me to see what we need at the food pantry, and I think people care so much about student success and the mission of the food pantry that we continue supporting it.” 

Hernandez said SE Campus also receives donations from Arlington charities, but she greatly encourages more of TCC’s community to donate as well. 

“We all need help at some point in our lives,” Hernandez said. 

She also encourages people to utilize the food pantry regardless of what their financial situation may look like. The food pantry is for everyone and does not require the user to be facing hardship.  

“We help supplement students’ pantries, students and employees,” she said. “We also support our employees, and that is something that a lot of people don’t know.” 

Although the food bank is being affected, TCC is not likely to experience lack of food for those in need, Hernandez said.  

“I don’t see that affecting our students and we [TCC] wouldn’t let it affect our students,” she said. “So that’s why I’m not too focused on what the government or the administration is doing because regardless of what they do, our students are not going to feel that.” 

AVA REED
AVA REED, campus editor
RENA AQUINO
RENA AQUINO, designer