Tarrant County Jail must take action on inmate deaths

NW student David Lambeth rigs his sail with assistance from class kinesiology instructor Dana Latham on Marine Creek Lake. The class only takes place during fall and summer semesters.
Students take sail
NE Needle Arts Club sponsor Sara Reed hands over blankets made and donated by the club to Alex Bustamante, the donor relations coordinator of JPS Foundation, on Oct. 10.
Club donates handmade baby blankets to Fort Worth hospital
Local food banks face funding cuts
Local food banks face funding cuts
NE dental program offers $10 cleanings
NE dental program offers $10 cleanings
A protester argues with NE students while holding up a doublesided sign outside NSCE building Oct. 7.
Students argue religion, gender with protester
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.
Rewatching 'Gilmore Girls' has become annual fall tradition
Pumpkins for sale in the middle of the farm for guests to browse.
Grapevine farm presents off-the-vine fun
"Coco" was released in 2017 detailing the fictional story of young Miguel Rivera.
Combination of stunning visuals and family bonds create beautiful story
"Getz/Gilberto" was the 1964 album that popularized bossa nova.
Brazilian music blended in jazz
The front entrance of Dos Amores is adorned with a sign above the logo detailing art about the customers, servers and food surrounding the culture of Mexican food.
Local restaurant promotes love of culture
Self-censorship out of fear prevents stories from being shared
Self-censorship out of fear prevents stories from being shared
Internalized racism hinders proper education on curly hair care
Internalized racism hinders proper education on curly hair care
New legislation targets vulnerable transgender Texans
New legislation targets vulnerable transgender Texans
Entertainment industry shouldn't market sex and violence to children
Entertainment industry shouldn't market sex and violence to children
NE English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel reads through the young adult novel she wrote called "Shine on Luz Véliz."
Cherishing Cultures
Taliyah West, the president of the Behavioral Science Club, changed her major from art to sociology.
Student chases dream of helping others
Adenine, the oldest gerbil of the colony, chewing on a donated roll of toilet paper.
Summer loving, some gerbils had a blast. Summer loving, it happened too fast
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
Classic games spark nostalgia
Come Sail Away at NW's Sailing Class
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
Budget meeting at TR Campus
Budget meeting at TR Campus
NE Gamers Club Brings The Game On
NE Gamers Club Brings The Game On
Club Rush and Crawl
Club Rush and Crawl
Tarrant County Jail must take action on inmate deaths

October 15, 2025
IZZIE WEBB

There is a special cruelty that comes with denying an inmate’s basic care. In fact, the Eighth Amendment states that no inmate should suffer cruel and unusual punishment. 

Since Sheriff Bill Waybourn took office in 2017, however, over 70 inmates have died in Tarrant County Jail. The causes have ranged from negligence of medical needs to asphyxiation, according to a KERA news report.  

There’s a difference between inmate deaths in hospice and deaths inside jail walls. Waybourn maintains hospice death is the more frequent event and not the fault of the jail when they receive inmates with pre existing conditions.  What do you call Javonte Meyers, who after a seizure took his life in his cell and laid there for hours undiscovered?  

That incident resulted in a lawsuit against two correctional officers of $250k and probation of five years who tampered with government records on routine cell checks to cover up the negligence. 

These examples aren’t instances of hearsay or accusations. The fact of the matter is they happened with few legal repercussions and keep happening. 

Accountability is severely lacking when 70 people have died in an eight-year period. There isn’t an excuse that could make up for the same mistake over and over again. It takes one serious criminal offense for someone to be admitted to a prison, and Waybourn can write off multiple “isolated incidents” because of human error.  

Since Waybourn was reelected for four more years in 2024, we urge him to spend what time is left to correct the institutional issues he has been overseeing.  

That starts with respecting the Sandra Bland Act that Gov. Greg Abbott signed into effect in 2017, which demands law enforcement agencies investigate jail deaths.  

How are we supposed to trust law enforcement that ensures our safety in Tarrant County if they can’t even ensure a fair and proper process of investigation? In January, it came out that former inmate Mason Yancy’s death was never properly investigated, and autopsy results were not released.  

Waybourn’s reelection campaign statement does not reflect the hope of a better future for the Tarrant County community he serves.   

“I look forward to working with our community to create a warm hand-off for inmates as they transition back into society and working to remind the community of Tarrant County that all law enforcement is here to serve, help and protect the community,” he stated on his campaign website.  

Open communication for law enforcement does not mean denying briefings on jail deaths requested by Commissioner Alisa Simmons. That is not the situation our community deserves. Silence is just as much an answer as the truth –– the only difference is you earn respect when you choose the option with the most dignity. 

There is an actual opportunity for Waybourn to release answers that grieving families who have lost their loved ones in the Tarrant County Jail have been desperate to know. It would begin to bridge an absurd gap between the county and the jail.  

We acknowledge the huge dedication and work it takes to run a jail, and the goal is not to accuse evil inside the walls of a facility that handles a variety of serious issues on a daily basis. There is still a responsibility to ensure that the law and safety is the first priority.  

You don’t heal wounds by covering them up and ignoring the injury.  

IZZIE WEBB
