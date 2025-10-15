Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
NW student David Lambeth rigs his sail with assistance from class kinesiology instructor Dana Latham on Marine Creek Lake. The class only takes place during fall and summer semesters.
Students take sail
NE Needle Arts Club sponsor Sara Reed hands over blankets made and donated by the club to Alex Bustamante, the donor relations coordinator of JPS Foundation, on Oct. 10.
Club donates handmade baby blankets to Fort Worth hospital
Local food banks face funding cuts
Local food banks face funding cuts
NE dental program offers $10 cleanings
NE dental program offers $10 cleanings
A protester argues with NE students while holding up a doublesided sign outside NSCE building Oct. 7.
Students argue religion, gender with protester
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.
Rewatching ‘Gilmore Girls’ has become annual fall tradition
Pumpkins for sale in the middle of the farm for guests to browse.
Grapevine farm presents off-the-vine fun
“Coco” was released in 2017 detailing the fictional story of young Miguel Rivera.
Combination of stunning visuals and family bonds create beautiful story
“Getz/Gilberto” was the 1964 album that popularized bossa nova.
Brazilian music blended in jazz
The front entrance of Dos Amores is adorned with a sign above the logo detailing art about the customers, servers and food surrounding the culture of Mexican food.
Local restaurant promotes love of culture
Tarrant County Jail must take action on inmate deaths
Tarrant County Jail must take action on inmate deaths
Self-censorship out of fear prevents stories from being shared
Self-censorship out of fear prevents stories from being shared
Internalized racism hinders proper education on curly hair care
Internalized racism hinders proper education on curly hair care
New legislation targets vulnerable transgender Texans
New legislation targets vulnerable transgender Texans
Entertainment industry shouldn’t market sex and violence to children
Entertainment industry shouldn’t market sex and violence to children
NE English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel reads through the young adult novel she wrote called "Shine on Luz Véliz."
Cherishing Cultures
Taliyah West, the president of the Behavioral Science Club, changed her major from art to sociology.
Student chases dream of helping others
Adenine, the oldest gerbil of the colony, chewing on a donated roll of toilet paper.
Summer loving, some gerbils had a blast. Summer loving, it happened too fast
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Friendship brews creative tea-making pursuit
Neon signs surround 1980s-style games at Electric Starship Arcade, a retro arcade and bar in Haltom City that opened in 2020.
Classic games spark nostalgia
Come Sail Away at NW’s Sailing Class
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
Budget meeting at TR Campus
Budget meeting at TR Campus
NE Gamers Club Brings The Game On
NE Gamers Club Brings The Game On
Club Rush and Crawl
Club Rush and Crawl
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

NE dental program offers $10 cleanings

NANDA ACHARYA, campus editor
October 15, 2025
KIARAH SMITH

The NE dental program provides the public with dental cleanings at a low price, giving the opportunity for anyone, with or without dental insurance, to get their teeth cleaned for just $10. 

Norma Guadalupe, a second-year dental student, said the cleanings were beneficial to her and her family because they do not have dental insurance. 

“I’ve been bringing my whole family,” she said. “Every single one of my family members just get to pay the $10, and they feel comfortable because it’s me doing the service.”  

The program director, Amy Cooper, said that there are 20 dental treatment rooms in the clinic and only five are used at a time. Because of that, there are small groups of dental hygiene students in each room, allowing them to observe the cleaning closer without crowding. 

Brittany Green, NE dental instructor, said both first-year and second-year dental students can do the cleanings. However, the first-year students must wait until their second semester. 

“Some schools actually don’t have a clinic on campus, so these students are lucky that they have that,” Green said. “So they’re able to bring care and services here. The school that I went to, we actually had to go to county facilities and serve patients there.”  

Green explained that the students have a checklist to go over before they approve the patient for a cleaning.  

As a clinical instructor, she reviews the patient’s medical history taken by the students, then checks for any medical allergies. The students also perform an extra oral exam to look for oral cancer or for any lesions they think could be cancerous. 

“They also take measurements around the gums, and then they perform the cleaning,” Green said. “So everything that they do in there, the instructor has to go in there and check it.”  

Guadalupe said seeing patients is a requirement for the students. 

“We have something called a pool,” she said. “So, when we need patients, we’ll just look in the pool and then look at their availability, their schedule and then we’ll contact them.” 

Another NE dental student, Brianna Hernandez, takes it upon herself to find patients so she can meet the requirement of seeing eight patients this semester. 

“I’m not from this area, so I have to depend on that pool,” she said. “I did an ad on Facebook where I found people I don’t know, and they never even heard of the clinic before.”  

Hernandez said community work also plays a key role in her dental curriculum. 

“It’s like a part of our rotations,” she said. “Dental Health Arlington [is a] nonprofit, and it’s discounted rates for these patients. We’ll go in there and then we have sterilization rotation, cleaning the instrument and then the front desk. So we’re bouncing off in every part of the clinic.”  

Green said the service is open to all. She explained that she has had patients who have driven four hours to get a cleaning. 

“People that don’t have dental insurance, cleanings could be from $120 to $1,000,” she said. “So a $10 cleaning is beneficial to people that can’t afford it.”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
NW student David Lambeth rigs his sail with assistance from class kinesiology instructor Dana Latham on Marine Creek Lake. The class only takes place during fall and summer semesters.
Students take sail
NE Needle Arts Club sponsor Sara Reed hands over blankets made and donated by the club to Alex Bustamante, the donor relations coordinator of JPS Foundation, on Oct. 10.
Club donates handmade baby blankets to Fort Worth hospital
Local food banks face funding cuts
Local food banks face funding cuts
A protester argues with NE students while holding up a doublesided sign outside NSCE building Oct. 7.
Students argue religion, gender with protester
Movers Unlimited Dance Company performs “Gee: of the Earth Within,” dance at the Fort Worth Dance Festival on Oct. 3.
Dance teams unveil talent at festival
Director Blane North used stop motion and live action techniques for directing
Student crafts film inspired by punk genre
More in NORTHEAST
Members of the club pose beside with adviser Hind Ahmed after meeting.
Club Corner: Muslim Student Association
Tarrant County District Clerk Thomas Wilder, retired County Judge Glen Whitley and County Clerk Mary Louise Nicholson explain county government Oct. 2.
County officials discuss local government roles
PTK adviser encourages students to join
PTK adviser encourages students to join
Come Sail Away at NW's Sailing Class
NE continuing education student Beverly Davis throws clay on pottery wheel during open studio hours on Sept. 29.
Students get their hands dirty creating artwork in open studio
NE Students Nicholas Taylor and Alexander Tidwell playing Magic: The Gathering.
NE Gamer's Club
More in October 15, 2025
Tarrant County Jail must take action on inmate deaths
Tarrant County Jail must take action on inmate deaths
Self-censorship out of fear prevents stories from being shared
Self-censorship out of fear prevents stories from being shared
Internalized racism hinders proper education on curly hair care
Internalized racism hinders proper education on curly hair care
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.
Rewatching ‘Gilmore Girls’ has become annual fall tradition
Pumpkins for sale in the middle of the farm for guests to browse.
Grapevine farm presents off-the-vine fun
Campus Voices: How do you feel about Bad Bunny performing in the half time show?
Campus Voices: How do you feel about Bad Bunny performing in the half time show?
About the Contributors
NANDA ACHARYA
NANDA ACHARYA, campus editor
KIARAH SMITH
KIARAH SMITH, designer