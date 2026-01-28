Serving the Tarrant County College District

Gay media offers female viewers new perspective on romance
Gay media offers female viewers new perspective on romance
Does hard work really pay off if it only leads to severe burnout
Does hard work really pay off if it only leads to severe burnout
ICE's brutal attacks in our streets shouldn't be tolerated
ICE's brutal attacks in our streets shouldn't be tolerated
Christmas cheer dwindles as performative nature increases in media
Christmas cheer dwindles as performative nature increases in media
Redistricting attempts show how far lawmakers will go to win votes
Redistricting attempts show how far lawmakers will go to win votes
Brewing connections
Brewing connections
SE ceramics instructor and artist Juan Barroso explains his plan to paint images of immigrant laborers on his handmade vase to lab tech Huda Dorsett.
The dignity of work
Walking with Wisdom
Walking with Wisdom
NE geology instructor Mathew Cope teaches about drainage basins during his class.
Perseverance leads to discovering opportunities
South student veterans Sylvester Rutherford, Gregory Steinke, Darren Green and Derek Cloutier plant turnip seeds in the garden beds near SMTH on South Campus.
Serving the Community
NE SGA gives back this holiday season
Campus Voices: How will you give thanks this Thanksgiving?
Campus Voices: How will you give thanks this Thanksgiving?
SE Student Fall Art Exhibition Open to the Public
SE Student Fall Art Exhibition Open to the Public
TR shows its Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
TR shows its Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
Intercultural center undergoes name change

RYLEIGH ROPER, managing editor
January 28, 2026

The Intercultural Network’s name was changed to the Student Connections Center at the start of the semester. 

Prior to the revamp, the department focused on helping people of color to succeed. Now they are aiming to support all students.  

Verónikha Salazar, South Campus vice president of student affairs, said the Student Connections Center is now focused on helping students who need extra support like students who are nearly completed, first-generation or on probation. 

“We kept emphasizing that it’s no longer one population, and now the mentoring is more intentional,” she said. “It’s more mentorship. It’s more academic workshops, like partnering with the learning commons, with the writing center, with the math lab.” 

The Intercultural Network team conducted a student survey during the fall semester asking what the new name should be. A total of 741 students responded, and the Student Connections Center was mentioned 260 times, giving it the most votes. 

TR Campus Vice President of Student Affairs Jason Abreu said the name change wasn’t connected to Texas Senate Bill 17, which prohibits diversity, equity and inclusion activities on college campuses.  

“It wasn’t necessarily to alleviate SB-17,” Abreu said. “Obviously that’s still there, but we want to make sure that students are drivers of their experiences. We just wanted to offer a space so that students knew if I had a question, if I don’t know what I’m doing, where can I go to.” 

NE student Justin Sims has been going to the center for about six months and said they believe the name change will draw more students.  

“This is a place where we want to help you, and we want to make sure that all the resources necessary are being provided perfectly,” Sims said. 

Howdy! This is my second semester with The Collegian and my first as managing editor. I’ll be covering Southeast campus so if you see me I would love to talk to you. For this spring I look forward to working with a great staff and telling stories that matter to the students here at TCC.  