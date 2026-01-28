Serving the Tarrant County College District

Police find body near TCC campus

RYLEIGH ROPER, managing editor
January 28, 2026

A man’s body was found by a TR Campus police officer on Jan. 21 while patrolling along the Trinity River near campus. 

Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to the scene at 245 E. Belknap St. at 3:23 p.m., according to police spokesperson Tracy Carter. There were no signs of trauma or foul play, but homicide detectives are investigating the incident.  

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death and confirm the identity of the deceased. 

However, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the man’s family has identified him as 34-year-old William Hernandez.  

Telemundo reported that Hernandez flew to Dallas from Philadelphia on Jan. 4 to attend training with American Airlines. Bedford police booked Hernandez into the Tarrant County Jail on Jan. 6 on a charge of failure to identify after stopping him as he walked along Highway 183 around 3 a.m. He was released from jail later that day, but his family never heard from him again, according to the Star-Telegram. 

New TCC Chief of Police Jay Tillerson couldn’t provide an update because the college police department isn’t part of the investigation. 

RYLEIGH ROPER, managing editor
Howdy! This is my second semester with The Collegian and my first as managing editor. I’ll be covering Southeast campus so if you see me I would love to talk to you. For this spring I look forward to working with a great staff and telling stories that matter to the students here at TCC.  