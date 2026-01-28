Categories:

Gay media offers female viewers new perspective on romance

Byline photo of RYLEIGH ROPER
RYLEIGH ROPER, managing editor
January 28, 2026
Gay media offers female viewers new perspective on romance
unsplash/Taylor Friehl

With the rise of gay romance, many people have questioned why women specifically are drawn toward it.  

Why do women want to see two dudes in love? The truth is that gay romance satisfies women’s desire for sex and romance without violence or misogyny.   

“Heated Rivalry” came out Nov. 28 and has since snowballed into popularity. The show is about two hockey players who are secretly in love, and the main actors, Connor Storie and Hudson Williams, have been shot into stardom. Hounded by interviewers and podcasters everywhere, everyone wants a piece of them and the action.  

The Golden Globes Awards even squeezed them in at the last minute to present an award. Their red carpet looks, interviews and screen time flooded the internet appealing to a vast audience of ages, nationalities and sexualities.  

The online response has many people questioning why women, particularly straight women or women in a relationship with a man, are eating this show and other gay media up.  

Women have been fed with love story after love story displaying the man who is in charge and wears the pants, while the woman is belittled, petite and submissive.  

These stories often appeal to the patriarchal way of life. The man wins the girl, they have a family and live happily ever after. 

Or in recent years, movies like “It Ends with Us” or “Fifty Shades of Grey” use abuse as their main plot point.  

Gay romance has long been coveted by women. In recent years media like “Call Me by Your Name” and the 2022 series “Interview with the Vampire” has been edited and shared on social media with women flooding in the comments how they yearn for a love like the one presented.  

When done right, gay romance offers something straight love typically doesn’t, and that’s love without violence.  

Every woman knows someone who has dealt with sexual assault, so to be able to witness sex between two people without a woman involved can be a relief from the anxiety, internalized pressure and even trauma many women face.  

In “Heated Rivalry” there is also consent and communication with pleasure prioritized for both parties, which is not something experienced by women. The gender norms  today promote a rigid and an emotionally avoidant version of straight masculinity. 

Even the porn consumed today by a mass number of men are profiting off violence towards women. The graphic films normalize hitting, choking, degradation and many other aspects of BDSM that many women are not always comfortable with.  

I’m not shaming women if they are into BDSM, that’s for them and their partner to consider with full consent. What I’m talking about is that the new norm of sex is violence. Women should not feel ashamed to just want some soft love with their partner.  

That’s why many fans crave the yearning and vulnerability that the two main characters, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, present. Seeing this kind of emotion between two very masculine hockey players is both foreign and therefore enticing as women aren’t used to seeing this type of behavior from a male love interest.  

So, while yes, the show starts off horny and full of sex scenes, as the show progresses a beautiful love story unfolds for the audience.   

Women don’t want to see over sexualized and abused reflections of themselves, we just want true love full of vulnerability, yearning and consent, and that’s exactly what gay media offers.  

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in January 28, 2026
Marina Figurski sleds down a snow-covered sidewalk with her family and friends on Jan. 26 at the Trinity River Trailhead Park in Fort Worth after a massive winter storm hit the DFW metroplex. The Artic winds brought a total of two-and-a-half inches of snow and sleet Fort Worth, according to WFAA, which resulted in the closure of all TCC campuses Jan. 26, 27 and 28.
Winter storm causes college closure
Chief Financial Officer Pamela Anglin presents at the Board of Trustee meeting Jan. 22.
Student fees and program cuts considered
Police find body near TCC campus
Chief of Police Jay Tillerson chokes up as he introduces himself to the Board of Trustees at their meeting on Jan. 22.
New police chief greeted by busy first 2 weeks
Intercultural center undergoes name change
Does hard work really pay off if it only leads to severe burnout
Does hard work really pay off if it only leads to severe burnout
More in Opinion
ICE's brutal attacks in our streets shouldn't be tolerated
ICE's brutal attacks in our streets shouldn't be tolerated
Christmas cheer dwindles as performative nature increases in media
Christmas cheer dwindles as performative nature increases in media
Redistricting attempts show how far lawmakers will go to win votes
Redistricting attempts show how far lawmakers will go to win votes
Trump administration tells lower class: 'Let them eat cake'
Trump administration tells lower class: 'Let them eat cake'
Faculty shouldn't be punished for college's contract error
Faculty shouldn't be punished for college's contract error
Ignorance, ego push citizens, political leaders to destroy democracy
Ignorance, ego push citizens, political leaders to destroy democracy