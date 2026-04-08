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Students shop at thrift event to show support for SGA efforts

Byline photo of LILA PEDROSA
LILA PEDROSA, multimedia editor
April 8, 2026
NW SGA Region 2 President Josh Dobles talking to NW Vice President Matheus Minconi
NW SGA Region 2 President Josh Dobles talking to NW Vice President Matheus Minconi
DOMINIC DEPAULE

While many NW students spent their Monday in the classrooms, others headed to the Learning Stairs to shop at the Spring Thrift Event. 

“If you have some clothes for spring cleaning that you want to bring out, or if you have some clothes that you’re going to break out in the winter… bring them on by,” said NW SGA president Patrick Longoria.  

Held once every fall and spring semester, the event transforms the area into a pop-up clothing store filled with clothing pieces from professional business attire to everyday casual wear. Prices ranged from $1 to $5. 

Student employee Alyssa Bentley said with SGA hosting events like this, it uplifts students and gives them access to resources. 

“This event isn’t [about] getting rid of clothes. It’s to help students be able to have affordable clothes,” she said. “Just stuff to help, make things more convenient and easier.”   

NW Wellness Center student employee, Alyssa Bentley folding clothes while talking to NW success coach Jordan Ballard. (DOMINIC DEPAULE)

Longoria said the event served something much more than just a pop-up. These clothes had a practical purpose to support students’ daily needs. 

“People need clothes, people need food, people need little amenities, little things to kind of either power through their day, power through their week, power through the year,” he said. 

He said by hosting more campus events, his goal is to include every student and let them know that SGA wants to meet students where their needs are. 

“This is just another something on campus to show you that there are people who care about what you may or may not have to show up to a job interview, just show up to class, go to the beach,” he said.

 Longoria said his goal is to make SGA more self-sufficient through raising personal funds instead of waiting for TCC to help them. Longoria donated the clothes and shoes for the thrift while other SGA members paid for pizza and trophies for previous events like the campus basketball tournament. 

“I’m hoping to expand and broaden that network of students who care, and that culture of involvement beyond the borders of the campus,” he said. 

NW student Kendrichalbert Schering said he attended the event to get more involved with campus life. 

“I’ve been wanting to go more,” he said. “It’s very important to kind of get more into the community of college.”  

Table lined up with clothes for thrift event.
(DOMINIC DEPAULE)

 

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