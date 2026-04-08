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Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
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Fees waived at application day

EDWARD GUERRERO, staff writer
April 8, 2026
Unsplash/Sarah B

Students got hands-on help with college applications during Application Assistance Day held March 31 on NE Campus. 

The event gave students a chance to meet directly with university representatives, ask questions about the transfer process and get help with fee waivers before key deadlines, which can be confusing or easy to miss without help. 

Representatives from the University of Texas at Arlington, Tarleton State University and University of North Texas attended, along with a TCC assistance booth that helped students with applications and required materials. 

UTA Transfer Admission Counselor Jose Romero said his role is to assist students. 

“I’m here to make sure that the transfer process is smooth for students,” Romero said. “Really just make a pretty complicated process a lot simpler.” 

Romero said students should focus on finding a school that fits what they want instead of choosing based on reputation. 

“I personally don’t believe college is for everybody,” he said. “But I also don’t think it really matters what the college wants. I think it more matters what the student wants.” 

Romero, who previously attended TCC and worked for The Collegian before transferring to UTA, said feeling comfortable at a school is just as important as academics. 

“If you’re going to a place that you don’t feel comfortable in, you don’t feel represented in, then what’s the point?” Romero said. 

He also encouraged students to start applications early and take advantage of free application periods, noting that some financial aid and scholarship deadlines for the upcoming fall semester have already passed. 

NE student Leila Villavia, who attended the event, said she was already planning to apply and was interested in the fee waiver opportunity. 

“I saw the email for the fee waiver, and I was like, ‘that’s an amazing opportunity,’” Villavia said. 

Application fee waivers allow students to apply to colleges without paying the standard application fee, which can reduce financial pressure during the process. 

Villavia said the event made the process feel less overwhelming and helped her feel more confident about applying.  

TCC Admin Support Cora Smith said events like Application Assistance Day help students understand what to expect before applying. 

She said students who don’t attend events like this may miss deadlines or crucial steps in the application process. 

“It’s very important because it helps students know what they are going to enter before they get into it,” Smith said.  

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