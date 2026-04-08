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Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
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Students hit digital track in ‘Mario Kart’ tournament

LIZ BROWN, staff writer
April 8, 2026

A blue shell is all it takes to seize first place.

DAWN HARBIN

NE Campus hosted a “Mario Kart” tournament March 25 for all students to attend. The event consisted of four races to battle for a medallion and a fifth one at the end to leave victorious with a shiny trophy.  

Every expression in the room was serious. Deeply furrowed brows. White knuckles from gripping the controller and collective sighs filling the room whenever someone finished in a place that was undesirable.  

NE student Zane Bisher couldn’t wipe the smile off his face after winning.  

“I’ve definitely had a lot of practice leading up to this,” Bisher said. “Having a younger sibling has its perks, a lot of free wins while growing up. When playing and competing against other people, it gave me flashbacks to my childhood. Sitting in front of the TV with the chunky Wii controller, insisting that turning my entire body when turning on screen helped.” 

For some, multiple medals were given, and for others, no medals were received. Despite all participants in the room having a competitive attitude, no real feelings were hurt.  

Though feeling disappointed at the initial loss, NE student Morgan Fontaine wasn’t a sore loser about their placement in the tournament. 

“I came to this event to have fun and distract myself from upcoming tests,” they said. “It’s not like I was here out of a life-or-death obligation. I want everyone to enjoy themselves, too. I know I would be upset if someone were to get angry with me because I won a race in a video game.” 

NE library manager James Ponder strongly agreed. Ponder oversees everything that goes on in the library, from events such as the “Mario Kart” race to guest speakers in one of the many rooms available. 

“Hosting the tournament at the library was an attempt for something fun for our students to do right after spring break,” Ponder said. “I saw it as an opportunity for other students and even staff to play alongside one another and foster a great environment. … We host fun events to cater to all our students.”

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DAWN HARBIN
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