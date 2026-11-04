Stop trying to make NFL an international thing

The NFL’s obsession with international expansion has officially gone too far, and it’s doing way more harm than good for the sport.

Overseas games weaken competition, inconvenience the most loyal fans and put player safety on the line. It’s also a logistical nightmare and competitively unfair. Some teams are forced to sacrifice home games, while others aren’t.

Meanwhile, local economies lose revenue, and fans get cheated out of a game to attend.

Overseas flights lead to jet lag, exhaustion and disrupted sleep schedules. The result is a weaker on-field product and a higher injury risk.

The Los Angeles Rams played the San Francisco 49ers in this season’s first international game and the first NFL game played in Australia. What was supposed to be an exciting matchup between NFC juggernauts turned into an unwatchable blowout after Rams head coach Sean McVay, in an attempt to overcome jet lag, had his team arrive in Australia just 24 hours before kickoff. This backfired spectacularly as the 17-hour time difference had the Rams looking just plain slow.

It wasn’t a good idea, but it’s an example of one of the NFL’s most innovative coaches struggling with how to approach international games. After the game, McVay admitted he never wants to play in Australia again. This also left the Rams without their home game against a division opponent. But at least they don’t have to play two international games like the 49ers.

These games also cause ridiculously inconvenient kickoff times for many fans. People across the globe should be able to watch football, but the schedule should be tailored for American audiences.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has even expressed his wish to start franchises overseas in places like London.

Forcing players drafted by or traded to these teams to live on another continent cruelly uproots their lives and cultures. It’s also a clear cash grab. Any true NFL fan would say the on-field product is already weak. There aren’t even 32 quarterbacks worthy of starting in the league.

The only franchise seemingly content with the current arrangement is the Jacksonville Jaguars. Because of their relative newness, historical lack of success and a crowded Florida market, they voluntarily play in London to strengthen the fanbase.

Meanwhile, the NFL hypocritically protects its darling Green Bay Packers from ever giving up a home matchup based on the claim that their public ownership model, which the other 31 teams are banned from having, makes sacrificing a home game somehow more devastating to their local economy than others.

The most alarming issue this season involving international games has been the health of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. After suffering a calf injury, the long-distance travel to London increased his risk of blood clots. Before the game, Hurts was diagnosed with a “superficial” clot in his calf but cleared to play.

A portion of the fault likely belongs to the Eagles medical staff. But after the flight home, the blood clots had multiplied and moved to both of his lungs, rendering him out indefinitely.

Is it really worth risking players’ lives to expand to a country that calls the wrong sport “football” in the first place?

Another blatant safety lapse occurred when the league forced the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints to play in France amid violent protests. The U.S. State Department issued an active security alert urging traveling fans to use extreme caution, and the NFL even shut down pregame fan experiences and pop-up shops. Thankfully, nothing happened. But the NFL should have listened to its own media personalities like Mike Florio, who called for the game to be relocated.

Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward specifically pointed out how soccer turf fails to handle the weight of NFL linemen, causing them to struggle for traction and creating further serious safety hazards. The team’s star wide receiver DK Metcalf went as far as to bluntly state his dislike for international games in general.

Steelers quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers tried to meet the league in the middle by suggesting all international games be grouped into the same week of the season. Ironically, the league called his idea “nonsensical.”

It’s obvious the NFL cares more about lining its pockets than protecting players or respecting the fans who built the sport. It’s time to bring football back home.