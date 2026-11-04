Categories:

Tale of two Ernests takes spotlight

KIRSTEN MAHON, campus editor
November 4, 2026
SE student Symphony Low performs with Liam Alejandre onstage in the theatrical production of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” a Victorian play by Oscar Wilde. The play opens Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the C.A. Robinson Theater
SE student Symphony Low performs with Liam Alejandre onstage in the theatrical production of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” a Victorian play by Oscar Wilde. The play opens Nov. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the C.A. Robinson Theater
DIEGO SANTOS

A diverse cast of SE Campus students create a comedic retelling of the classic “The Importance of Being Earnest,” directed by SE drama instructor Arturo Garcia. The play will preview Nov. 11-13 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

The story follows two friends down a winding road of deceitful bachelor behaviors when they invent proxy personalities named Ernest to dodge social responsibilities.

“It’s a comedy of manners,” Garcia said. “It is Oscar Wilde making a wry commentary on Victorian principles, on rules, on etiquette.”

One Ernest is Algernon Moncrief, played by SE student Jacob Acevedo. Moncrief wants to get rid of his social responsibility as an upper-class Victorian, where he constantly meets and entertains visitors in his home with the assistance of his butler, Lane, played by SE student Michael
Maruffo. To do this, Moncrief invents Ernest.

“The play almost borders on this absurdity of the absurd,” Garcia said. “This idea of the hypocrisy of humankind is very evident in this work. You have these people that are meant to be this exemplary model of a character who are inventing this alternate identity so they can be human, so they can drop the mask, drop the charade.”

Moncrief is always eating. He’s rich and enjoys a life of leisure to its maximum. Throughout the play, he indulges in snacks that he eventually forgets he ate, leaving him with nothing to serve the guests. He enjoys playing the piano badly. The melodramatic comedy amplifies the absurdity that makes the play memorable.

SE student Liam Alejandre plays the other Ernest, John Worthing, who is a bachelor from the country who discovers that his best friend Algernon has a secret identity he uses and steals the idea for himself.

The complexity of character relationships alone creates challenges that the actors must navigate.

Garcia said this is where the production came together. He conducted a deep study into the context and meaning behind the characters’ actions so that the characters could relate more to today’s audience.

SE student Liam Alejandro declares his intentions to Symphony Low and the cast of characters in “The Importance of Being Earnest.” (DIEGO SANTOS)

“I think it’s almost universal,” Garcia said. “I feel that even though maybe we are not worried about the same exact issues, we can still see a modern version of Lady Bracknell.”

Played by SE student Natalynn Spann, Bracknell is an outspoken character who asserts dominance just as easily as she changes her mind.

SE students Symphony Low and Bra’Nya Braziel play Gwendolen Fairfax and Cecily Cardew, two women who band together as they discover the treachery of their love interests – Algernon and John.

According to Garcia and the cast, the production team worked hard to transform the play, which originally opened in 1895 into something relevant and relatable for the modern student. Everything from the table read to the costumes to the way the actors move around the stage is a result of careful curation, Garcia said.

“The term historical accuracy—if you talk to some people, they will say there’s no such thing,” SE learning lab coordinator Brenna Booker said.

Booker designed the costumes for the production with a focus on connecting the modern audience to the characters in the play.

“It’s sort of an amalgamation,” Booker said when talking about historical accuracy and the creative inspirations she used to create the costumes for the production. “We don’t make fabric the way we used to. We don’t use the same techniques, manufacturing, things like that.”

The transformations the characters experience are supported by the closeness of the actors themselves. The cast isn’t just a group of students being forced to work together. They’re friends as well.

“It’s different from a school and a job,” first-time actor Braziel said. “We get to come here and express ourselves in different ways and see each other grow in different ways. I think it’s really cool.”

The rest of the cast said they agree with Braziel.

“It’ll help with overall group chemistry,” Acevedo added. “It is my first year at TCC, so I’m meeting these people for the first time.”

Garcia said that the growth of relationships, nurtured through the rehearsal process, is what continues to strengthen the cast performances.

“It’s the people who make it fun,” said Ella Franks, a dual-credit student taking on the role of stage manager.

DIEGO SANTOS
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
The play “GHOSTlight Gallery,” begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs Oct. 29–31 in the Joe B. Rushing Center for the Performing Arts Mainstage Theater. The cast features Hannah Falguera, Sarina Kissel, Piper Cennamo, Owen Maddox and Toby Hollowell.
Lights, ghosts, laughter in haunted theater
NW cafeteria shelves lay empty as the faculty prepares to open it. Paper signs and sharpie text informs readers that interacting with the technology may cause a delay in its opening.
New campus cafe opening in November
TCC administrators and local dignitaries along with TCC mascot Toro break ground Oct. 26 on the new science building on NE Campus. The building is set to be finished spring 2028.
Officials break ground on science building
Fort Worth musician Joseph Neville perform one of his songs Oct. 20 at the Backstage Pass event in the Riverfront Cafe on TR Campus.
Musician performs, discusses industry
NW English as a Second Language student Wendy Downs Sincleir gets interviewed during the Embedded Conversations event Oct. 22.
ESL program sparks conversations, connections
Emily Rowan, Brandy Lasater, Hannah Weiss, Emma Lasater, Josh Lasater and Emma’s service dog Frazier Joe attended as characters from “The Wizard of Oz.”
Zootopia fest gets wild
More in SOUTHEAST
From left to right: SE assistant professor Yolanda Wright, student Debriana McLemore and assistant professor Martin Molina goes over draft pages from The Compass.
Literary journal rebooted after 8 years
SE chef and instructor of culinary arts Alison Hodges assists student Chidi Izuwah Sept. 28.
Culinary teacher honored
SE alum Kyle Hanson talks about his method of painting with SE student Ngoc bao Tran Nguyen Sept. 3.
Transforming art and artists
Students compete in a game of soccer during the Field Fest event on SE Campus.
First Field Fest provides fun before final exams
SE Community garden greenhouse surrounded by fencing on the bank of the campus pond.
Rooted in Renewal, school garden thrives 
Jimmy played by Noah Flores, Villian played by Tamia Tubbs and Sandrine played by Natalynn Spann perform “Almost, Maine” a play about love and loss in a remote, mythical Maine town. It runs April 22-24 at 7:30 p.m. at C.A. Roberson.
Love anthology brings magic center stage