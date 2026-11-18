Thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment has been stolen this semester from NE Campus’ NIMC building, which is home to the radio, TV and film program.

Campus police crime logs show property theft reports with a value of $2,500 to $30,000 – a state jail felony – from Aug. 17 to Nov. 9.

TCC Police Chief Jay Tillerson was unable to confirm if an arrest has been made in the case or if the equipment has been recovered.

“This is a current active investigation,” he said.

NE film student Zabein Fletcher said the theft of school equipment has hindered coursework for him, as well as his instructors and fellow students.

During his video production class, it was discovered that teleprompter equipment was missing, forcing the class to read from paper scripts on camera for a project.

“A lot of that class is being in that mindset where you’re in a studio position,” Fletcher said. “Professional studios aren’t ripping out scripts for you to read.”

Fletcher also said that a Mac hard drive was stolen from the audio room, causing limitations in his commercial recording techniques course, which focuses on recording live audio.

The class had previously recorded a song for a student’s band on the Mac, and the sessions were going to be used for students to mix the song for their final project.

“They miss out on that music, and they miss out on that opportunity to work with it,” Fletcher said. “It’s gone, because that Mac had everything.”

Fletcher said he thinks there should be security cameras near expensive or important equipment.

“Not only is that equipment being used by students and faculty to do our jobs, but that’s a lot of money,” he said. “That’s not chump change.”

NE film student and award-winning filmmaker Bethany Anthony said the thefts have impacted her ability to work in peace.

“I’m someone who has always loved to work in the recording booths on school assignments and personal projects because I can be in silence and be unbothered,” she said. “It’s hard to do that when all the rooms stay locked because equipment keeps getting stolen.”

Anthony is also in Fletcher’s commercial recording techniques class. She said the repeated thefts have forced their instructor to change his lesson plans multiple times.

“Now, in the one building where I felt safest keeping my stuff, I don’t feel safe leaving anything of mine unsupervised in the film building,” Anthony said.