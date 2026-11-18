Veterans, administrators and students rededicated NW Campus’ Wall of Remembrance and unveiled a new plaque Nov. 13, 22 years after its construction.

The Wall of Remembrance honors service members who died during both the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Board of trustees president Jeannie Deakyne, who earned the rank of major while serving in the U.S. Army for 12 years, said the wall means something deeply personal to a service member.

“Behind every name is a person,” Deakyne said. “A son or daughter. A husband or wife. A brother, a sister. Some of them were my soldiers. Some of them were my students. Some of them were my friends. They were all someone who had plans for the future and the people who loved them.”

The wall consists of 3,600 dog tags marked with the names of fallen service members. It was built in 2004 with funds raised by honors students and is now preserved in an open courtyard after the campus’ newest renovations.

When vice president of the board Leonard Hornsby put on his Air Force uniform for the first time in 1976, he said he felt a commitment to serving something bigger than himself and found out firsthand that freedom is not free.

“That opportunity to learn, to pursue a dream, to build a better future is among the blessings a generation of Americans have served to protect,” Hornsby said. “That’s what makes this wall especially meaningful on a college campus. As buildings change and our Northwest Campus evolves, some things must remain constant.”

NW student Cristobal Ledesma Jr. was among the veterans who came to observe the rededication. He is a staff sergeant in the Army Reserve and will be retiring this month after 21 years of service.

With plans to go into the medical field, he said he is grateful for TCC’s support of veterans in the classroom.

“Having people who genuinely care about our success in transition makes it easier, but seeing this memorial here on campus means something equally important to me,” he said. “It tells me that TCC doesn’t just support veterans in the classroom, it remembers those who never had the opportunity to come home and begin the next chapter.”

TCC wanted to preserve culturally and historically important areas on campus during its major renovations, said Zarina Blankenbaker, NW president and vice chancellor for student success.

Hornsby said he hopes the wall will remain a permanent fixture for new students to discover.

“Long after today’s ceremony, students will walk past this wall. Some will stop. Some will read. Perhaps some will even reflect on the lives and sacrifices that it represents,” Hornsby said. “That is how remembrance becomes a legacy. How sacrifice continues to have meaning. May we honor that legacy not only with our words today, but with the lives we lead tomorrow.”