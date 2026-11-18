Dominic DePaule NW cafeteria shelves lay empty as the faculty prepares to open it. Paper signs and sharpie text informs readers that interacting with the technology may cause a delay in its opening.

The opening of the NW Campus cafe has been delayed while it continues to go through a process of inspection and approval.

Chief financial officer Pamela Anglin said in an Oct. 26 email the college had been waiting on a certificate of occupancy from the city of Fort Worth to finalize setup and establish an opening date.

She said in a Nov. 4 email the college has received the certificate and is now waiting on a health inspection from ECI Management Group, the college’s food service contractor.

“Opening date will be from ECI,” she said. “We are getting closer.”

Anglin said she hopes it will open before Thanksgiving break, but it will definitely open this year.

NW student Nathan Solis said recently he’s been on campus every day for up to eight hours tutoring, so when it comes to getting lunch, he and the packaged sandwiches in the bookstore are well-acquainted.

“I don’t have a routine where I pack my lunch,” he said. “I don’t own a lunchbox, so I started buying sandwiches from here.”

Solis said although he loves the Italian-style sub from the bookstore, he’s stoked for the cafe to open.

“I’m not a food scientist, but I know there’s a lot of preservatives in these, and there might be a benefit to having more fresh food that’s not as produced to be on a shelf,” he said.

NW student Cap Hoang Thu Nguyen said she usually gets her coffee from the nearby Starbucks but would rather get coffee on campus instead. She said when it comes to finding food during her school day, it’s usually an hour trip.

“Because nearby here, they just have Starbucks,” she said. “I like this campus, but it’s hard to find the microwave or the section where we can heat up the food, so I’d appreciate if we have more than that.”

Solis said aside from having access to hot, fresh food, a cafe could bring students together.

“There’s a lot of highschoolers that come down here, and you know, they all bring lunch, and they have a pretty good community,” Solis said. “I think that it could be good for the [college] students. … I could totally see someone going to an early morning class after coming down here, getting coffee and maybe sitting.”