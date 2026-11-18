Students and faculty at NE Campus volunteered at organizations throughout the community during TCC’s Big Day of Service on Nov. 14.

Volunteers were divided into three groups to serve at different locations: Midwest Food Bank, Hurst Animal Services and TCC’s clothing donation facility.

Midwest Food Bank takes unwanted food from manufacturers, farms and distribution centers before transporting it to 111 agencies across Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana. Volunteers worked to repackage bulk dehydrated Skittles to be donated to local food pantries.

The food bank distributes approximately 9 million pounds of food each year worth around $34 million, according to Sam Thompson, executive director of Midwest Food Bank.

“The state of Texas is a big place,” he said. “1 in 7 individuals suffer from food insecurity just in the Metroplex, and 1 in 4 children, so we’re trying to fill that gap.”

Milestone Church volunteers joined with TCC volunteers to help. James Viator from Milestone Church said helping at the food bank was surprisingly fun.

“I don’t really volunteer that much, but this is really showing me how much impact it makes,” he said.

A short walk from NE Campus at Hurst Animal Services, volunteers cleaned cages, fed the animals and played with the newest batch of rescues.

According to Jordin Bryan, the organizer for TCC volunteers at the animal shelter, the biggest area of need is people to show the animals love.

“They should come and volunteer,” she said. “Unfortunately, sometimes people aren’t able to take care of their animals, so instead of leaving them out on the street they surrender them here, which is the right way to do it.”

Bryan said she is overcome with a desire to take home a new pet every time she volunteers. The newest “tsunami” of kittens hasn’t helped, she said.

“I adopted my dog, and last semester when we did this, I fell in love with this little bulldog,” Bryan said. “I ended up bringing my dog up here to meet the bulldog because I was planning on adopting him.”

NE student August Foster volunteered to help clean the cat cages. She said the most important part of her work was being able to bond with the cats, and that she plans to return.

“Oh, heck yeah,” Foster said. “I didn’t realize how close it was to the school.”

Cara Walker, director of NE student life and engagement, organized the event and led the team responsible for sorting clothes. TCC’s Pop-Up Closet Fit Check is an event typically held from noon to 3 p.m. on the first or second Tuesday of each month, allowing students, faculty and staff to browse and select donated clothing.

“Occasionally we’ll get brand new clothing that will be donated,” Walker said. “So, we’re just making sure that whatever’s offered to the

campus community is a quality item.”

Thompson employs two TCC students at the food bank as interns and accepts help through local partnerships with churches and `police departments.

He said he hopes to continue his relationship with the community.

“We’re actually talking about partnering with TCC to help them get started in their pantry,” he said.

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Campus editor Kirsten Mahon and photographer Kelly Amtower contributed to the reporting of this article.