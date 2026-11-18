The midterm elections filled House, Senate and gubernatorial seats with more women, people of color and LGBTQ+ candidates than the U.S. has seen in its history, and most of them are Democrats.

The major cultural flip in seats throughout the country left many students feeling excited, optimistic yet also a little skeptical.

“When people are upset with the way things are, they want change,” said Jared Stewart, a government chair and assistant professor on TR Campus. “Even if that change is not necessarily what they would prefer in a perfect world, they want change.”

Voters across the nation elected more scientists, doctors and field experts over lawyers and politicians, further diversifying this election in comparison to previous midterm elections.

“Young people, were turned out by affordability issues. Young Hispanic Americans were turned out because of what they saw with ICE,” Stewart said. “What you saw were a lot of those border counties, all the border counties, go back towards the Democrats. That’s not because this group is wishy-washy. It’s because their needs are still unmet.”

Some students say they had been looking to see faces in government reflecting the people in their communities.

SE Campus student Emily Ramirez said she thinks this is what keeps voters hopeful about the future — being able to see examples of themselves in positions of power to affect change.

“It’s kind of like the whole astronaut thing,” Ramirez said, with a smile. “If there’s a woman astronaut, you feel like you can be an astronaut, and there’s hope for that in the world, and I think that’s what we need in order to continue to have great politicians.”

Also elected were the first Latina governor-elect in Texas history, Gina Hinojosa, and the first Democratic senator from Texas since 1988, James Talarico.

“Texas is changing,” Stewart said. “The folks that are moving to Texas are younger, they’re more educated, and they’re more diverse. They generally vote more Democratic.”

SE Campus SGA Vice President Katelyn Quenichet and Ramirez both noticed their friends and family were much more eager to vote during this midterm election than in the previous presidential election.

“Because this presidential administration has made such extreme policy changes so fast, it’s really mobilized a lot of young people to recognize that it does matter when you vote, and it makes a difference,” Quenichet said.

According to Quenichet, it was disheartening in 2024 when Democrats ran on platforms that she said didn’t reflect the needs of average citizens.

“I think that it’s super exciting, but I’m cautiously excited,” Quenichet said. “I think that people who share my political views have been waiting a long time for something like this to happen, but it’s been more of a thing where we elect politicians who disappoint us over and over again, and I think that sentiment is still there. So even though there has been a major political shift, I think time will only tell if anything ever actually comes out of it.”

Ramirez said the election brought a feeling of connection to community.

“It’s honestly amazing to see so many women and Indigenous people and people of color winning across the board,” Ramirez said. “That is so encouraging to see there’s representation for young girls and young Indigenous people and young Black people and Hispanic people.”

SE student Muna Abukar said she was pleased with the results of the election and especially happy to share what feels like a historical moment with younger members of her family.

“It is so inspiring because now we’re going to have the younger generations really see how things are gonna get done, how it’s going to get better and how it’s gonna be moving,” Abukar said. “We finally got that small victory that we’ve been all hoping for.”