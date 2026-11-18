Thousands of people cheered during the Veterans Day Parade in Arlington on Nov. 11.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross participated alongside school marching bands, a cheer team, military vehicles and other organizations.

The route began on Convention Center Drive, continued down Ballpark Way and ended at the National Medal of Honor Museum. Arlington firefighters held a large U.S. flag as participants walked underneath.

Ross also presented a plaque to retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John H. Campbell, who served as the parade’s grand marshal.