Markets support local vendors

As the weather begins to cool, farmers markets offer an inviting space for people to gather and enjoy locally grown produce and handmade goods.

Every second Sunday of the month, the Fort Worth Community Market brings together vendors and shoppers alike from all over the DFW metroplex. The market takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the South Main Micro Park in Fort Worth.

From handpicked veggies to fresh-baked challah bread and handcrafted ceramics, the market has a lot to offer.

One vendor that pulled in shoppers at the Oct. 11 market was the Walnut Creek Farm stand. They were selling chilled meats and seasonal produce like pomegranates and pumpkins, but their main attraction was Penelope, the goat they had for people to pet.

Farm co-owner Shelby Forster said it’s important to the business that they are transparent with customers about what’s being sold. All items they sell have no hormones, antibiotics, pesticides or herbicides.

“We are being honest with people, so they know what they’re putting in their body and know what they’re giving to their kids, and even their animals,” Forster said. “They want to know what they’re putting in their bodies is real. It’s clean, it’s not manufactured.”

Avid farmers market shopper Kathy Crusto-Way, a TCC retiree, made a stop at the stand for some produce. She and her husband love to go to markets, not only in the area, but also when they travel.

“We really need them [farmers markets],” she said. “Especially the vendors with the fresh produce, because those farmers need us to support them.”

On the opposite side of the market sat Stone’s Throw Farm Co., a family-owned-and-operated farm that provides work for people with special needs.

“My brother is actually autistic too, so that’s what inspired my dad to create this business,” said Cru Stone, a son of the owners. “He just wanted to create a place where they can all come and work and make a living.”

Stone said the Fort Worth Community Market is where they get the most interaction. They sell a variety of fresh produce, jams and pickles that are all picked and canned by their workers with special needs.

The market not only has a range of produce vendors, but there are also artists who sell ceramics and trinkets.

SE visual arts adjunct J.C. Neihardt frequents the market selling their pottery through their business Semi Soft Studios. They sell cups, bowls, vases and more, with their best-selling pattern being strawberries.

Neihardt said these types of markets are the perfect place for small businesses to connect with local people.

“You have people who are artists, artisans or craft people, farmers or anybody who is just making a product, and it’s hard to kind of sort of get yourself out there,” they said. “So, markets like this make things like that really accessible. And if you wanted to jump in, it’s not a high jumping-off point.”

Many vendors and shoppers alike said they enjoy the environment of a farmers market because it gives them a sense of community. Neihardt said this is especially true for the art community. They plan to attend the Artsgoogle art festival happening Oct. 24 from noon-10 p.m. on Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth. The free festival will feature over 800 artists.

“I just think the Fort Worth-Arlington art community is really solid,” Neihardt said. “We’ve got a lot of great artists here, a lot of good community. Even the people who aren’t artists really appreciate it here.”

Tarrant County has a range of farmers markets available.

The Clearfork Farmers Market, located across The Shops at Clearfork happens every Saturday starting at 9 a.m. This market features over 30 local farmer and artisan vendors year-round.

The Cowtown Farmers Market also happens every Saturday and starts at 8 a.m. year-round. The market is located at Veterans Park Grand Pavilion in White Settlement and accepts SNAP benefits as well as cash and credit cards.

Farmers market shopping is a great way for people of all backgrounds to connect, according to NE student Grace Powell.

“I think they’re really good to bring people together,” she said. “I think a lot of people, whether they like it or not, they like to shop.”

Powell works in the area and said she finally had a day off and wanted to stop by the market. She is planning to move out on her own soon, so she bought a small swan trinket dish from a vendor for her future home.

“I think everybody should take some time out of their morning to go to a market like this because it’s really fun, and you can get a lot of baked goods and fun little trinkets,” she said. “I live for that kind of stuff.