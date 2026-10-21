Campus voting limited to NW, SE

As early voting in the midterm election begins, Tarrant County voters face new barriers after the removal of 92 polling sites, including two TCC campus locations.

Tarrant County commissioners voted Sept.1 to reduce polling locations by 29%, sparking the filing of an emergency lawsuit by residents accusing the commissioners of voter suppression. On Oct. 13, a district judge denied their request to restore the removed locations.

The decision coincides with Texas breaking a record with more than 19 million registered voters, according to a news release from the Texas secretary of state.

“I think the polling location cuts are a huge mistake since it will make it harder for people to exercise their right to vote, especially for students,” said NW Student Government Association historian Annalie Herrera. “Some people aren’t aware that it’s election season, and the only reason they’ve voted is because their campus made it accessible.”

In the past, NE and South campuses have been voting sites. However, they were eliminated Sept. 1. NW and SE campuses are now the only TCC polling sites for early voting and Election Day voting.

During early voting, which began Oct. 19 and runs through Oct. 30, residents can vote at any polling location in Tarrant County. On Nov. 3, voters must go to any polling location within their county from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., which can be found on the county website.

NW Campus voting is held in NW11, and SE Campus voting is held in EMBD 1105.

The closest polling site to NE Campus is the Brookside Center at 1244 Brookside Drive in Hurst. The closest to South Campus is Southwest Community Center on 3551 New York Ave., in Fort Worth. For TR and Connect campuses, the closest site is the Tarrant County Plaza Building on 200 Taylor St., in Fort Worth.

NE student Kaden Connolly said there are many Texans who are on the fence about voting, and these cuts could discourage them even more.

“Cutting back local polls is only going to make people want to vote less,” he said. “I also believe that it is mostly affecting younger people like me who may want to vote or may have opinions about political candidates that they want to voice but cannot do so because they don’t have access to the resources that are required to do so, such as polls.”

For students who are unable to drive to the nearest site, Trinity Metro is offering free rides to polls during early voting and on Election Day. These include Trinity Metro buses, TEXRail, Trinity Railway Express, on-demand rideshare and bikes.

“The Trinity Metro is a very important resource and service to our community,” TCC board member Gwendolyn Morrison said in an email. “I’m quite confident that many community members depend on the access to safe, timely affordable transportation to pursue their life chores. My family particularly utilizes the on-demand paratransit options.”

Tarrant County volunteer deputy registrar Barbara Leath has been helping verify voter ID at the polls for six years. She said she has seen a jump in voter registration this year.

“I personally think it’s that there are more things happening that are touching people, impacting them,” she said. “And so, you’ve got more interest, especially in the younger audience.”

The Collegian sent a survey to history and government classes on each campus to gain insight on what issues TCC students consider important.

Out of 76 total responses, 61 students said they plan on voting in the midterms. A strong majority list the economy as one of their main concerns.

“If our vote didn’t matter, why would they be trying to take it away?” NE student Carla Fernandez said. “Our vote holds so much power.”