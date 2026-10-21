Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Steel supports and concrete foundation under the SE Campus pool equipment room shows corrosion from leaking chemicals. It was shown at the Oct. 15 board of trustees meeting.
More funds OK’d to fix eroding foundation
Left to right, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Sept. 9; House Rep. James Talarico, Demoratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at his rally in Arlington Aug. 5.
2026 Midterm Election Voters Guide
A sign sits in front of the NE NSTU building Oct. 22, letting students know that polling locations are no longer available on the campus due to the Tarrant County polling location reductions.
Campus voting limited to NW, SE
Poll: Students concerned about affordability
Poll: Students concerned about affordability
At TR during Deaf Deaf World event, Flower Mound High School students Ghirin Newton and Tristen Howard exchange American Sign Language signs Oct. 8.
Annual event celebrates Deaf community
SE Campus visual arts adjunct J.C. Neihardt sells handmade ceramics to customers, Oct. 11 at the Fort Worth Community market.
Markets support local vendors
Elizabeth Holmes prepares to change her child’s diaper as docufilm co-director Nathan Fielder observes. The film released in theaters Oct. 16.
Docufilm examines art of manipulation
Fairgoers soar above the fairgrounds from the Thunderbird swing tower, the tallest portable swing ride in North America, Oct. 4 at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.
Deep-fried fun on a budget
NE student actors Isaac Macon and Toby Whatley star in “Lobby Hero” Sept. 25.
Small cast highlights big societal issues
Autumn Activites
Autumn Activites
Deceptive campaign ads mislead voters
Deceptive campaign ads mislead voters
Key to fixing economy is less government, not more
Key to fixing economy is less government, not more
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani waves Sept. 21. Adam Gray/Pool via REUTERS
New York has Mamdani. Who does Texas have?
This year’s budget release cannot be repeated
This year’s budget release cannot be repeated
You do not owe everybody access to the person you’ve become
You do not owe everybody access to the person you’ve become
NW student and eNascar College iRacing Series winner Jacob Wilkerson explains his involvement in competitive simulation racing and how he hopes to apply it to a future career.
Racing into reality
NE math assistant professor Joel Gutierrez and instructor Grant Griffin perform martial arts skills with escrima sticks used to teach striking, blocking and footwork Sept. 18 on NE Campus.
Pi of the Tiger
NE student Bethany Anthony receives the Young Filmmaker Award at the PrairieFest Film Showcase Aug. 29.
Student receives local film award
R&B artist Chebet Nyangesi, a NE student who performs as LUVIZA, sings during the Art Official open mic night at the Irving Fine Arts Academy Sept. 19.
Building the Brand
SE alum Kyle Hanson talks about his method of painting with SE student Ngoc bao Tran Nguyen Sept. 3.
Transforming art and artists
The Collegian Report for the week of Oct. 21
The Collegian Report for the week of Oct. 21
The Collegian Report for the week of Oct. 7
The Collegian Report for the week of Oct. 7
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 30
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 30
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 23
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 23
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 16
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 16
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Poll: Students concerned about affordability

Most respondents plan to vote in midterm election
RYLEIGH ROPER, editor-in-chief
October 21, 2026
File photo/Alex Hoben

Although it’s a midterm election, more TCC students say they intend to vote this election season, with almost half of them being first-time voters, according to a districtwide poll conducted by The Collegian. 

Of the 76 students surveyed, 80% said they plan to vote, with 49% voting for the first time.  

The largest issue that is driving students to polls is affordability by 42.1%, including the price of gas. 

“The economy is really high right now. Gas prices are around $3.80. I remember [when] it was around $2.20,” TR student Gerizane Kassa said. “It’s irritating.” 

Conservative-leaning TR student Avery Heath said she worries that some candidates will raise taxes.  

Taxes are a big thing, especially because I want to start looking at apartments and stuff, and I don’t want to pay high taxes,” she said. 

Another issue on students’ radars is immigration, with 16% of the students surveyed saying it is their primary concern.  

TR student Chris Guerrero is a child of immigrants and said immigration concerns are on his mind when deciding who to support as he votes for the first time.  

“All these immigration laws, all these problems that they’re causing, that’s one of the reasons why I decided to vote this year,” he said.  

NE student and first-time voter Aaron Hatch is also concerned with the immigration laws being implemented, which is one of the reasons he plans to vote for state Rep. James Talarico for U.S. Senate. 

I’m personally not a fan of how the current administration is running things,” he said. “I’m very against the wrongful detainment, violence, and deportation against immigrants who some of the times are even documented citizens.” 

Education is the biggest concern for 8% of survey respondents. 

NE student Kaden Connolly is going to school to become a public-school teacher, and he said the state of the education system in Texas has him worried about his future. 

Public schools have been suffering under the control of Greg Abbott, and it is important to me that some changes are made for the betterment of public schools,” he said. “I believe that [Gina] Hinojosa has the ability to really make a change for the better in Texas, especially for public schools. Abbott has absolutely gutted public school funding, whereas Hinojosa plans on helping public schools instead of harming them.” 

When deciding on a candidate, 18% of students said they value truthfulness.  

“Honesty is a big thing. I don’t agree with someone who does a lot behind their constituents’ back,” Heath said. “I think you need to be honest with who you’re representing because it’s ‘We the People’ not ‘We the Congress.’” 

Managing editor Jordan Hoyt and campus editors Isabel Riggenbach and Madison McCarthy contributed to the reporting of this story.  

Tags:
More to Discover
More in DISTRICT
Steel supports and concrete foundation under the SE Campus pool equipment room shows corrosion from leaking chemicals. It was shown at the Oct. 15 board of trustees meeting.
More funds OK’d to fix eroding foundation
A sign sits in front of the NE NSTU building Oct. 22, letting students know that polling locations are no longer available on the campus due to the Tarrant County polling location reductions.
Campus voting limited to NW, SE
Security report shows stalking on decline
Security report shows stalking on decline
Campuses adjust to food program cuts
Campuses adjust to food program cuts
Students rehearse for the spring 2026 semester musical "Chicago."
Theater programs scrambling after cuts
Pamela Anglin, chief financial officer, presents to the board of trustees Aug. 13.
Delayed budget raises questions
More in News
Left to right, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at the Republican National Midterm Convention in Dallas, Sept. 9; House Rep. James Talarico, Demoratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks at his rally in Arlington Aug. 5.
2026 Midterm Election Voters Guide
At TR during Deaf Deaf World event, Flower Mound High School students Ghirin Newton and Tristen Howard exchange American Sign Language signs Oct. 8.
Annual event celebrates Deaf community
An honor wall displays pink ribbons representing students’ loved ones and their fight against breast cancer Oct. 15.
Spreading awareness
From left to right: SE assistant professor Yolanda Wright, student Debriana McLemore and assistant professor Martin Molina goes over draft pages from The Compass.
Literary journal rebooted after 8 years
NW horticulture lab manager Cameron Grant tells academic adviser Liz Bradley about the options at the plant sale Oct. 2.
Plant sale brings community and college together
NW Student Annalie Herrera plays Otter in a picnic scene for "The Wind in the Willows" Oct. 2.
From page to stage: Theater takes on adaptation
More in October 21, 2026
NW student and eNascar College iRacing Series winner Jacob Wilkerson explains his involvement in competitive simulation racing and how he hopes to apply it to a future career.
Racing into reality
SE Campus visual arts adjunct J.C. Neihardt sells handmade ceramics to customers, Oct. 11 at the Fort Worth Community market.
Markets support local vendors
NE students Mallory Pfeifer and Hannah June participate in The News Forum discussion Oct. 15.
The News Forum
Deceptive campaign ads mislead voters
Deceptive campaign ads mislead voters
Key to fixing economy is less government, not more
Key to fixing economy is less government, not more
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani waves Sept. 21. Adam Gray/Pool via REUTERS
New York has Mamdani. Who does Texas have?
About the Contributor
RYLEIGH ROPER
RYLEIGH ROPER, editor-in-chief
Howdy! I’m excited to serve my third semester at The Collegian as editor-in-chief. It’s an honor to lead this wonderful staff. For this fall I look forward to working with a great staff and telling stories that matter to the students here at TCC.  