Event highlights bodybuilder psychology

Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
NW cafeteria shelves lay empty as the faculty prepares to open it. Paper signs and sharpie text informs readers that interacting with the technology may cause a delay in its opening.
New campus cafe opening in November
The play “GHOSTlight Gallery,” begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs Oct. 29–31 in the Joe B. Rushing Center for the Performing Arts Mainstage Theater. The cast features Hannah Falguera, Sarina Kissel, Piper Cennamo, Owen Maddox and Toby Hollowell.
Lights, ghosts, laughter in haunted theater
TCC administrators and local dignitaries along with TCC mascot Toro break ground Oct. 26 on the new science building on NE Campus. The building is set to be finished spring 2028.
Officials break ground on science building
Fort Worth musician Joseph Neville perform one of his songs Oct. 20 at the Backstage Pass event in the Riverfront Cafe on TR Campus.
Musician performs, discusses industry
NW English as a Second Language student Wendy Downs Sincleir gets interviewed during the Embedded Conversations event Oct. 22.
ESL program sparks conversations, connections
Customers visit the Fort Worth Antiquarian Book Show to purchase novels, magazines and illustrated books Oct. 24 at the Fort Worth Masonic Temple.
Book fair preserves literature
In “Clayface,” released Oct. 23, Matt Hagen, played by Tom Rhys Harries, realizes his face is beginning to degrade after a seemingly successful medical experiment.
‘Clayface’ sculpts imperfect gem for DC
SE Campus visual arts adjunct J.C. Neihardt sells handmade ceramics to customers, Oct. 11 at the Fort Worth Community market.
Markets support local vendors
Elizabeth Holmes prepares to change her child’s diaper as docufilm co-director Nathan Fielder observes. The film released in theaters Oct. 16.
Docufilm examines art of manipulation
Fairgoers soar above the fairgrounds from the Thunderbird swing tower, the tallest portable swing ride in North America, Oct. 4 at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.
Deep-fried fun on a budget
Meta spider bots get caught in their own web
Meta spider bots get caught in their own web
Halloween is dying because of convenience
Halloween is dying because of convenience
Airbnb hosts being humbled over new policy is warranted
Airbnb hosts being humbled over new policy is warranted
Deceptive campaign ads mislead voters
Deceptive campaign ads mislead voters
Key to fixing economy is less government, not more
Key to fixing economy is less government, not more
TR students Hayley Blanks, Alexa Gonzalez and Peyton McIlhargey learn a bodybuilding pose Oct. 19 with former Mr. Olympia contestant Antione Williams.
Event highlights bodybuilder psychology
NW student and eNascar College iRacing Series winner Jacob Wilkerson explains his involvement in competitive simulation racing and how he hopes to apply it to a future career.
Racing into reality
NE math assistant professor Joel Gutierrez and instructor Grant Griffin perform martial arts skills with escrima sticks used to teach striking, blocking and footwork Sept. 18 on NE Campus.
Pi of the Tiger
NE student Bethany Anthony receives the Young Filmmaker Award at the PrairieFest Film Showcase Aug. 29.
Student receives local film award
R&B artist Chebet Nyangesi, a NE student who performs as LUVIZA, sings during the Art Official open mic night at the Irving Fine Arts Academy Sept. 19.
Building the Brand
The Collegian Report for the week of Oct. 28
The Collegian Report for the week of Oct. 28
The Collegian Report for the week of Oct. 21
The Collegian Report for the week of Oct. 21
The Collegian Report for the week of Oct. 7
The Collegian Report for the week of Oct. 7
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 30
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 30
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 23
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 23
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Event highlights bodybuilder psychology

MADISON MCCARTHY, campus editor
October 28, 2026
KELLY AMTOWER
TR students Hayley Blanks, Alexa Gonzalez and Peyton McIlhargey learn a bodybuilding pose Oct. 19 with former Mr. Olympia contestant Antione Williams.

Retired bodybuilder and former TCC student Antione Williams came to TR Campus Oct. 19 to speak on his experiences and career in bodybuilding.

The event was a collaboration between the behavioral sciences and kinesiology departments as part of the latter’s “Fitober,” a monthlong series of events involving different areas of health and wellness.

“Dr. [Wafeeq] Sabir and I have been speaking for a while about bringing our two worlds together,” said Melanie Rose, TR kinesiology department chair and assistant professor. “It was perfect because we can plug the rest of Fitober, but since we’re talking about bodybuilding, we have other classes that you can continue this conversation in weight training or intro to physical fitness and wellness.”

Williams shared key moments of his bodybuilding career, which spanned over a decade, through a presentation and Q&A with Rose.

Williams said he was inspired by his mother’s work ethic and discipline. He grew up watching her train for bodybuilding competitions.

“I would go to the gym with her and watch her train and lead all the way up to her show,” he said. “Just watching her, you know, go to work and then get off from work and still have to go do some more work but in the gym.”

The Europa Super Show, hosted at the Dallas Convention Center, was Williams’ first ever show. He placed as a runner-up, which he said is not an easy feat.

“That was the biggest show in Texas at the time,” Williams said. “I fell in love with the reward.”

After his knee replacement surgery, Williams said he was afraid he couldn’t continue competing in bodybuilding.

Former TCC student and Mr. Olympia contestant Antione Williams talks with TR
student Monica Ledesma about the demands of professional bodybuilding. (KELLY AMTOWER)

“I thought I was done, but they created the men’s physique division,” Williams said. “A friend of mine, she’s a bodybuilder and also a coach, and she was telling me about it. She was like, ‘You would kill this sport if you did men’s physique.’”

Wafeeq Sabir, TR department chair of behavioral sciences and professor, said he and Williams date back to their time together in the police force.

“I knew [him] when he was going through the bodybuilding and making it all the way to Mr. Olympia,” Sabir said. “Being in this position now as department chair, I just felt like, ‘You know what? That would probably be a cool thing to have a professional competitor talk about health and wellness and what they had to go through to make it to that initial level”

Mr. Olympia is an annual competition hosted by the International Fitness and Body building Foundation. Williams qualified for the competition in 2017 and said it was surreal to be there in general.

Williams had a word of advice to those interested in getting started with bodybuilding but said the lesson can be applied to other areas of life, too.

“The biggest [takeaway] I could say is not comparing your chapter one to someone’s Chapter 20, and understanding that, you know, it’s not going to be instant gratification,” Williams said. “But what you’re doing as far as life goes, as far as being a student, there’s an end goal. You just got to stay consistent and committed to doing it. Everything that you do now is for the bigger goal.”

Tags:
More to Discover
More in Feature
NW student and eNascar College iRacing Series winner Jacob Wilkerson explains his involvement in competitive simulation racing and how he hopes to apply it to a future career.
Racing into reality
NE math assistant professor Joel Gutierrez and instructor Grant Griffin perform martial arts skills with escrima sticks used to teach striking, blocking and footwork Sept. 18 on NE Campus.
Pi of the Tiger
NE student Bethany Anthony receives the Young Filmmaker Award at the PrairieFest Film Showcase Aug. 29.
Student receives local film award
R&B artist Chebet Nyangesi, a NE student who performs as LUVIZA, sings during the Art Official open mic night at the Irving Fine Arts Academy Sept. 19.
Building the Brand
SE alum Kyle Hanson talks about his method of painting with SE student Ngoc bao Tran Nguyen Sept. 3.
Transforming art and artists
Audience at Coyote Drive-In watches “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” from their vehicles Aug. 28.
Coyote Drive-In curtain call
More in News
NW cafeteria shelves lay empty as the faculty prepares to open it. Paper signs and sharpie text informs readers that interacting with the technology may cause a delay in its opening.
New campus cafe opening in November
The play “GHOSTlight Gallery,” begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs Oct. 29–31 in the Joe B. Rushing Center for the Performing Arts Mainstage Theater. The cast features Hannah Falguera, Sarina Kissel, Piper Cennamo, Owen Maddox and Toby Hollowell.
Lights, ghosts, laughter in haunted theater
TCC administrators and local dignitaries along with TCC mascot Toro break ground Oct. 26 on the new science building on NE Campus. The building is set to be finished spring 2028.
Officials break ground on science building
Fort Worth musician Joseph Neville perform one of his songs Oct. 20 at the Backstage Pass event in the Riverfront Cafe on TR Campus.
Musician performs, discusses industry
NW English as a Second Language student Wendy Downs Sincleir gets interviewed during the Embedded Conversations event Oct. 22.
ESL program sparks conversations, connections
Emily Rowan, Brandy Lasater, Hannah Weiss, Emma Lasater, Josh Lasater and Emma’s service dog Frazier Joe attended as characters from “The Wizard of Oz.”
Zootopia fest gets wild
More in October 28, 2026
NW English instructor Madison Gillespie gives opening remarks about the Dead Writers Night event Oct. 22.
Dead Writers Night
Meta spider bots get caught in their own web
Meta spider bots get caught in their own web
Halloween is dying because of convenience
Halloween is dying because of convenience
Airbnb hosts being humbled over new policy is warranted
Airbnb hosts being humbled over new policy is warranted
Customers visit the Fort Worth Antiquarian Book Show to purchase novels, magazines and illustrated books Oct. 24 at the Fort Worth Masonic Temple.
Book fair preserves literature
In “Clayface,” released Oct. 23, Matt Hagen, played by Tom Rhys Harries, realizes his face is beginning to degrade after a seemingly successful medical experiment.
‘Clayface’ sculpts imperfect gem for DC
About the Contributors
MADISON MCCARTHY
MADISON MCCARTHY, campus editor
KELLY AMTOWER
KELLY AMTOWER, photo editor
Hi, my name is Kelly. This is my third semester with The Collegian. I love working as a photographer and really appreciate working with a team of dedicated journalists.  The greatest thing about my job is meeting so many interesting people on the TCC campuses and sharing their stories through my lens. I’m looking forward to another great year at The Collegian!