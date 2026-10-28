The play “GHOSTlight Gallery,” begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs Oct. 29–31 in the Joe B. Rushing Center for the Performing Arts Mainstage Theater. The cast features Hannah Falguera, Sarina Kissel, Piper Cennamo, Owen Maddox and Toby Hollowell.
The play “GHOSTlight Gallery,” begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs Oct. 29–31 in the Joe B. Rushing Center for the Performing Arts Mainstage Theater. The cast features Hannah Falguera, Sarina Kissel, Piper Cennamo, Owen Maddox and Toby Hollowell.
DIEGO SANTOS
Categories:

Lights, ghosts, laughter in haunted theater

Student-inspired comedy led by seasoned director
Byline photo of BRYCE BARKER
BRYCE BARKER, campus editor
October 28, 2026

A lone amber lightbulb cuts through the darkness, casting shadows across towering curtains as student actors seek the mysterious light’s approval. 

South Campus’s original production of “GHOSTlight Gallery ’26,” written by Technical Director Scott Wild, centers around the “ghost light,” a longstanding superstition in theater culture. Some actors believe that a theater is never truly empty, and a ghost light is meant to ward off spirits. 

“I definitely think ghosts are real or could be,” actor Piper Cennamo said. “I really like spooky scary things, so having our whole play be around that culture of the superstition of the ghost light is really cool.” 

The play, which runs Oct. 29-31, follows five college drama students, trapped in a theater overnight by a mysterious spirit. To leave, they must find a way to please the ghosts by acting out different Halloween-themed scenes, with their only communication being through the ghost light. 

All of the characters are named after the actors who portray them. 

Wild decided to write a play focused on theater students because he could play off their personality strengths. 

Members of the cast of “Ghostlight Gallery” rehearse a scene ahead of their upcoming performance on South Campus. The production runs Oct. 29–31 at 7:30 p.m. in the Joe B. Rushing Center for the Performing Arts Mainstage theater, SCO6 1101. (DIEGO SANTOS)

“Scott, who wrote our scripts, emphasized certain traits that we expressed,” actor Owen Maddox said. “I think for each of us, we can relate to that in a way.” 

Maddox said his character is exaggerated as a ranting skeptic in some scenes. 

“Are landlords vampires? Is the moth man running the DMV? There’s one about the moon,” he said. “He’s got all sorts of things going on.” 

Director Lindy Benton-Muller has been acting for 47 years. Creating a production from scratch presents challenges but also opportunities, she said. 

“A choreographer would build a dance on a dancer using their strengths,” Benton-Muller said. “I build shows on actors.” 

While the play borrows common horror tropes, Benton-Muller described it as a comedy.  

The challenges and goals of acting in a horror-themed comedy differ greatly from a drama, and actor Serena Kissell said she hopes audiences can both enjoy the story and have a laugh. 

“The spooky vibes are there,” Kissell said. “I feel like if they didn’t have a good time, we did it wrong.” 

Benton-Muller said she hopes students on their way to a Halloween party can attend and see their classmates perform live theater. Many students have never seen live theater at this level, she said. 

“I’ve been an actor for 45 years, so of course I want more theater,” she said. “I love my job, I love what I do and I love working for these students. It’s just a blast.” 

The production features multiple first-time actors, but Benton-Muller said she directs them the same as she would direct a professional actor. 

“I try and share with them what I know that helps me,” she said. “They’ll get experience. They’re getting there already.” 

The first-time actors said Benton-Muller’s guidance and insistence on running lines has helped them prepare for the opening night. Hannah Falguera said the repetition and live rehearsals have made her more comfortable. 

“I definitely do feel very empowered in this class, honestly, because this is actually my first show I’ve been in,” Falguera said. “Lindy’s an amazing actor and teacher. She knows what she’s doing, so it’s really great being under her.” 

Actor Toby Hollowell plays a computer savvy college student who mostly stays in the background. Hollowell said Lindy’s directing has helped push her to be a better actor. 

“I’m very shy, very introverted,” Hollowell said. “But Lindy gave me the confidence to really step forward into the light.”

Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
NW cafeteria shelves lay empty as the faculty prepares to open it. Paper signs and sharpie text informs readers that interacting with the technology may cause a delay in its opening.
New campus cafe opening in November
TCC administrators and local dignitaries along with TCC mascot Toro break ground Oct. 26 on the new science building on NE Campus. The building is set to be finished spring 2028.
Officials break ground on science building
Fort Worth musician Joseph Neville perform one of his songs Oct. 20 at the Backstage Pass event in the Riverfront Cafe on TR Campus.
Musician performs, discusses industry
NW English as a Second Language student Wendy Downs Sincleir gets interviewed during the Embedded Conversations event Oct. 22.
ESL program sparks conversations, connections
Emily Rowan, Brandy Lasater, Hannah Weiss, Emma Lasater, Josh Lasater and Emma’s service dog Frazier Joe attended as characters from “The Wizard of Oz.”
Zootopia fest gets wild
TR students Hayley Blanks, Alexa Gonzalez and Peyton McIlhargey learn a bodybuilding pose Oct. 19 with former Mr. Olympia contestant Antione Williams.
Event highlights bodybuilder psychology
More in October 28, 2026
NW English instructor Madison Gillespie gives opening remarks about the Dead Writers Night event Oct. 22.
Dead Writers Night
Meta spider bots get caught in their own web
Meta spider bots get caught in their own web
Halloween is dying because of convenience
Halloween is dying because of convenience
Airbnb hosts being humbled over new policy is warranted
Airbnb hosts being humbled over new policy is warranted
Customers visit the Fort Worth Antiquarian Book Show to purchase novels, magazines and illustrated books Oct. 24 at the Fort Worth Masonic Temple.
Book fair preserves literature
In “Clayface,” released Oct. 23, Matt Hagen, played by Tom Rhys Harries, realizes his face is beginning to degrade after a seemingly successful medical experiment.
‘Clayface’ sculpts imperfect gem for DC
More in SOUTH
Cara Howard gives a speech after recieving an award for original dance choreography at the Script award ceremony on South Campus Sept. 11.
Student journal celebrates 40 years of print
TCC alum Paola Mendez chose to paint "There's Food at Home" in an impressionist style and in exact proportion to her mom's refrigerator at home.
Biennale exhibition showcases alumni artwork
Club Corner: Monarch Club
Club Corner: Monarch Club
South Campus President Dan Lufkin rides his bike through the open walkways of the campus. He said he uses his bike to get to meetings faster and greets students, staff and faculty along the way. He has been president for four years. He said he also plays basketball on campus in the mornings for a workout
President takes new position out of state
Dobbitt played by Jack Pruett and Hanrahan played Zare Zare perform "Below the Belt," a play set in a strange post-apocalyptic workplace runs April 9-11 at 7:30 p.m. at Carillon Theater.
Apocalyptic workplace comedy hits stage
Club Corner: Art Club and BSU
Club Corner: Art Club and BSU