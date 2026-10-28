Zootopia fest gets wild

Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
NW cafeteria shelves lay empty as the faculty prepares to open it. Paper signs and sharpie text informs readers that interacting with the technology may cause a delay in its opening.
New campus cafe opening in November
The play “GHOSTlight Gallery,” begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs Oct. 29–31 in the Joe B. Rushing Center for the Performing Arts Mainstage Theater. The cast features Hannah Falguera, Sarina Kissel, Piper Cennamo, Owen Maddox and Toby Hollowell.
Lights, ghosts, laughter in haunted theater
TCC administrators and local dignitaries along with TCC mascot Toro break ground Oct. 26 on the new science building on NE Campus. The building is set to be finished spring 2028.
Officials break ground on science building
Fort Worth musician Joseph Neville perform one of his songs Oct. 20 at the Backstage Pass event in the Riverfront Cafe on TR Campus.
Musician performs, discusses industry
NW English as a Second Language student Wendy Downs Sincleir gets interviewed during the Embedded Conversations event Oct. 22.
ESL program sparks conversations, connections
Customers visit the Fort Worth Antiquarian Book Show to purchase novels, magazines and illustrated books Oct. 24 at the Fort Worth Masonic Temple.
Book fair preserves literature
In “Clayface,” released Oct. 23, Matt Hagen, played by Tom Rhys Harries, realizes his face is beginning to degrade after a seemingly successful medical experiment.
‘Clayface’ sculpts imperfect gem for DC
SE Campus visual arts adjunct J.C. Neihardt sells handmade ceramics to customers, Oct. 11 at the Fort Worth Community market.
Markets support local vendors
Elizabeth Holmes prepares to change her child’s diaper as docufilm co-director Nathan Fielder observes. The film released in theaters Oct. 16.
Docufilm examines art of manipulation
Fairgoers soar above the fairgrounds from the Thunderbird swing tower, the tallest portable swing ride in North America, Oct. 4 at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.
Deep-fried fun on a budget
Meta spider bots get caught in their own web
Meta spider bots get caught in their own web
Halloween is dying because of convenience
Halloween is dying because of convenience
Airbnb hosts being humbled over new policy is warranted
Airbnb hosts being humbled over new policy is warranted
Deceptive campaign ads mislead voters
Deceptive campaign ads mislead voters
Key to fixing economy is less government, not more
Key to fixing economy is less government, not more
TR students Hayley Blanks, Alexa Gonzalez and Peyton McIlhargey learn a bodybuilding pose Oct. 19 with former Mr. Olympia contestant Antione Williams.
Event highlights bodybuilder psychology
NW student and eNascar College iRacing Series winner Jacob Wilkerson explains his involvement in competitive simulation racing and how he hopes to apply it to a future career.
Racing into reality
NE math assistant professor Joel Gutierrez and instructor Grant Griffin perform martial arts skills with escrima sticks used to teach striking, blocking and footwork Sept. 18 on NE Campus.
Pi of the Tiger
NE student Bethany Anthony receives the Young Filmmaker Award at the PrairieFest Film Showcase Aug. 29.
Student receives local film award
R&B artist Chebet Nyangesi, a NE student who performs as LUVIZA, sings during the Art Official open mic night at the Irving Fine Arts Academy Sept. 19.
Building the Brand
The Collegian Report for the week of Oct. 28
The Collegian Report for the week of Oct. 28
The Collegian Report for the week of Oct. 21
The Collegian Report for the week of Oct. 21
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The Collegian Report for the week of Oct. 7
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 30
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 30
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 23
The Collegian Report for the week of Sept. 23
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
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Zootopia fest gets wild

BRYCE BARKER, campus editor
October 28, 2026
KELLY AMTOWER
Emily Rowan, Brandy Lasater, Hannah Weiss, Emma Lasater, Josh Lasater and Emma’s service dog Frazier Joe attended as characters from “The Wizard of Oz.”

The NE Campus Zootopia Fall Fest was a celebration of the fall season on Oct. 23, featuring a Halloween costume contest, free food and candy, carnival games and live music.

Halloween decorations and tables lines the walkway outside the chessboard area where visitors could learn about the campus Student Government Association, college transfer information, other colleges and many of the NE clubs.

The Anime and Japanese Culture Club, Communication Club and Needle Arts Club were just a few of the tables with carnival games to win candy. Visitors could also donate blood to a bloodmobile.

Students, families and community members attended to celebrate Halloween in a family-friendly environment.

NEZootopia-6
KELLY AMTOWER
Dylan Velasquez, a young festivalgoer, visits at table Oct. 23 at Zootopia
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More to Discover
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NW cafeteria shelves lay empty as the faculty prepares to open it. Paper signs and sharpie text informs readers that interacting with the technology may cause a delay in its opening.
New campus cafe opening in November
The play “GHOSTlight Gallery,” begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs Oct. 29–31 in the Joe B. Rushing Center for the Performing Arts Mainstage Theater. The cast features Hannah Falguera, Sarina Kissel, Piper Cennamo, Owen Maddox and Toby Hollowell.
Lights, ghosts, laughter in haunted theater
TCC administrators and local dignitaries along with TCC mascot Toro break ground Oct. 26 on the new science building on NE Campus. The building is set to be finished spring 2028.
Officials break ground on science building
Fort Worth musician Joseph Neville perform one of his songs Oct. 20 at the Backstage Pass event in the Riverfront Cafe on TR Campus.
Musician performs, discusses industry
NW English as a Second Language student Wendy Downs Sincleir gets interviewed during the Embedded Conversations event Oct. 22.
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TR students Hayley Blanks, Alexa Gonzalez and Peyton McIlhargey learn a bodybuilding pose Oct. 19 with former Mr. Olympia contestant Antione Williams.
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An honor wall displays pink ribbons representing students’ loved ones and their fight against breast cancer Oct. 15.
Spreading awareness
NE students Mallory Pfeifer and Hannah June participate in The News Forum discussion Oct. 15.
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NE math assistant professor Joel Gutierrez and instructor Grant Griffin perform martial arts skills with escrima sticks used to teach striking, blocking and footwork Sept. 18 on NE Campus.
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NE Professor Raymond Benge adjusts a Celestron telescope to focus on the Moon, while NE student Ibrahim Elbanna and associate professor Said Bakkar look at the Meteors on the Northeast Campus, Sept. 19.
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NW English instructor Madison Gillespie gives opening remarks about the Dead Writers Night event Oct. 22.
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About the Contributors
BRYCE BARKER
BRYCE BARKER, campus editor
Hi, I’m Bryce, a reporter for The Collegian . I love getting to know students and faculty and sharing their stories. I’m especially interested in how local politics and school board decisions impact students and our campus community. This semester, I’m excited to cover student life and activities on South Campus and highlight the people and events that make it unique.
KELLY AMTOWER
KELLY AMTOWER, photo editor
Hi, my name is Kelly. This is my third semester with The Collegian. I love working as a photographer and really appreciate working with a team of dedicated journalists.  The greatest thing about my job is meeting so many interesting people on the TCC campuses and sharing their stories through my lens. I’m looking forward to another great year at The Collegian!