Zootopia fest gets wild

The NE Campus Zootopia Fall Fest was a celebration of the fall season on Oct. 23, featuring a Halloween costume contest, free food and candy, carnival games and live music.

Halloween decorations and tables lines the walkway outside the chessboard area where visitors could learn about the campus Student Government Association, college transfer information, other colleges and many of the NE clubs.

The Anime and Japanese Culture Club, Communication Club and Needle Arts Club were just a few of the tables with carnival games to win candy. Visitors could also donate blood to a bloodmobile.

Students, families and community members attended to celebrate Halloween in a family-friendly environment.