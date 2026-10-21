Spreading awareness

In honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, NE Student Health Services hosted a “Detect to Protect” event to educate students on early detection. NE students came together to decorate and paint pumpkins by the NSTU clock tower building on, Oct. 15. An honor wall displays pink ribbons representing attendees could write on to support their loved ones and their fight against breast cancer.

The event highlighted that breast cancer can affect anyone, including men.

Gallery • 4 Photos DIEGO SANTOS NE students color pumpkins pink for a breast cancer awareness event Oct. 15.