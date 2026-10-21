Racing into reality

The engine roars. The tires screech. The steering wheel beneath Jacob Wilkerson’s palms vibrates as he full-throttles into what might be the most important race of his life.

His eyes lock on the three computer monitors glowing in front of him, the finish line rushing toward him as he presses the pedal on his virtual NASCAR truck.

Over the last six years, NW student Jacob Wilkerson has immersed himself in the world of professional simulation racing. He’s competed in various races over the years, but this semester he is competing in the eNASCAR College iRacing Series, representing TCC as an online racer. This eight-tournament competition lets college students from all over the United States and Canada compete for $60,000 in scholarship prizes.

Wilkerson’s journey began with his love for racing.

“Ever since I was a little kid back in my childhood, I was always into NASCAR gaming and NASCAR racing in general,” Wilkerson said. “My favorite part about it was really just having fun.”

What started as a hobby soon developed into an important part of his life, as he found a community within the eNASCAR community.

In 2024, Wilkerson made his debut in the Stateline Showdown Series, an event hosted by the Kansas City Pioneers, a major esports and gaming organization. He won in the e-racing category, earning $550 and establishing himself as a promising new racer.

Wilkerson is now finding success in the college league, winning two of the first four tournament races.

“He’s fast, a stout learner, an elite prospect on the service and, most importantly, one of my best friends,” said Adam Garza, a long-time racing partner of Wilkerson’s. “The future is bright for the both of us.”

Unlike casual racing games, simulation e-racing replicates real-world racetracks down to the very last detail.

“All of the online cars and tracks are 3D laser-scanned so that it’s all very realistic,” Wilkerson said. “All the bumps on the road are the exact same way it is in real life, and the cars handle them exactly the same.”

This makes his need for accuracy much more important, as one slight movement makes all the difference, the same way it would if he were physically in a real NASCAR truck on the track. Wilkerson must understand racing strategies and the way his car handles the track conditions to succeed.

Wilkerson often has to juggle maintaining his spot on the leaderboard while also guarding himself from other racers’ quick shifts in the lanes as he analyzes what his next move will be. He calculates risks with every turn of the wheel to stay ahead.

“Throughout the week, I always get to practicing so that I can be on top of my game,” he said. “I have to make quick decisions based on the other cars around me, trust my instincts and know when it’s worth taking a chance and when it’s better to wait.”

Wilkerson’s experience showcases many of the ways that esports is starting to change the future of racing. Tech industries like Logitech and iRacing are finding different approaches to give fans a way to experience what it’s like to compete in races without a physical car or racetrack. This brings together an audience of esports fans and racers who have a shot at competing in nationwide competitions, all in the comfort of their own homes.

“The simulation racing community is extremely tight to the real-life side, specifically NASCAR,” Garza said. “Countless opportunities to drive and work within the industry have been rooted from iRacing. I hope to follow in those footsteps, along with Jacob.”

For Wilkerson, e-racing has become much more than just winning a championship behind the screen. It has become a way for him to show off a passion he loves and continue exploring opportunities to grow. While the races may be digital, he said the lessons he’s learned will help him, even after he powers off the monitors.

“Sim racing has taught me patience, discipline and how to learn from my mistakes,” he said. “It has shown me that improving takes time and that I have to stay focused and keep pushing myself, even when things don’t go my way.”

Steve Wilkerson, Jacob’s father, didn’t know much about the e-racing field before his son took up simulation racing, but watching how passionate Jacob has become about it made him fall in love with the sport too.

“I was a bit skeptical at first, thinking it was just a game, but seeing how serious he was with it and watching him race has become very exciting,” he said. “When Jacob was born, he grew up watching NASCAR with his family. He would especially watch with his late grandmother and commentate the races to her while it was going on. She loved that time with him, and they always talked about racing together.”

He hopes the simulation racing experience will give his son experience that will help him pursue a career in programming or car mechanics.

“It’s not just a game anymore. If they love what they do, they will be more inclined to learn more about how these games are made and played,” he said. “I know Jacob would love to be a part of NASCAR or part of a real racing team. That would be the ultimate goal, seeing him accomplish his dream.”