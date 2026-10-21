2026 Midterm Election Voters Guide

The 2026 midterm election is one of the closest races in recent Texas history.

In the Senate race, which has garnered national attention, James Talarico holds a slight edge over Ken Paxton, according to several polls.

If elected, Talarico would be the first Democratic Texas senator in over 30 years.

In a year where Republicans are facing election challenges in normally safe red states because of their association with President Donald Trump, who in a new Fox News poll hit a record low 36% approval rating, they cannot afford to lose a single Senate seat.

If Texas becomes the newest battleground state and Democrats continue to see wins in Michigan, Iowa, Kansas and Ohio, Republicans could face a historic upset. Through record donor spending and heavy turnout of hardline Trump supporters, Republicans are attempting to retain their seats for the remainder of Trump’s second term.

Regardless of the outcome of the Senate race, Texas faces the possibility of becoming a swing state.

Here we have provided information on races and candidates that will be on Texas voters ballots. We recommend writing down the candidates you wish to vote for on a piece of paper and take it with you to the polls. The use of electronics including a cellphone is not allowed when voting.

Races and candidates

U.S. Senator

Writes, debates and votes on national legislation affecting areas like the economy, border security, immigration and defense. Texas senators have historically wielded massive influence in the U.S. economy due to the state’s energy production, military bases, aerospace and agriculture.

Republican: Ken Paxton

A member of the Texas House of Representatives for District 70 from 2003 to 2013, and later the Texas State Senate from 2013 to 2015.

Served as the Texas attorney general starting in 2015 and survived a 2023 state impeachment trial.

Endorsed by President Trump over incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in the midterm republican primary.

Supports modern conservative family values, expanding America’s oil and gas industry and curbing illegal immigration.

Democrat: James Talarico

Taught sixth-grade language arts in San Antonio and led an education nonprofit.

Elected to the Texas House of Representatives at 29, making him the youngest member ever at the time.

Presbyterian seminarian who combines progressive populism with Christian ethics in his policy.

Would be the first Democrat Texas senator since 1993 if elected.

Governor

The governor of Texas is the chief executive of the state. They sign or veto bills and can make policy recommendations that both the state House and Senate may sponsor and introduce as bills. They appoint the secretary of state and members of boards and commissions who oversee the heads of state agencies and departments. The governor also serves as commander-in-chief of the state’s military forces.

Republican: Greg Abbott (Incumbent)

Governor since 2014.

Plans to eliminate property taxes for homeowners.

Wants to create a more affordable insurance plan for Texas employers covering the essential healthcare needs of Texans.

Plans to expand the repeat offender taskforce.

Argues illegal immigrants arrested for violent felonies must be denied bail and held behind bars while awaiting trial.

Prioritizes college affordability and helping students start their career sooner by cutting the cost of summer courses that count toward a student’s bachelor degree.

Democrat: Gina Hinojosa

Native Texan and graduated from the University of Texas.

Worked as an advocate for families and workers as a civil rights and union lawyer.

Plans to end the STAAR test, pause the A-F accountability system and call on the Legislature to deliver a bill that creates better accountability.

Wants to terminate no-bid contracts and increase teacher pay.

Promises to issue a one-time $1,500 refund check to every household in Texas.

Prioritizes lowering healthcare, grocery and utility costs.

Lieutenant Governor

The Lieutenant Governor resides over the state senate, controls which bills reach the floor and sets the legislative agenda in meetings. This position strongly influences the state budget and which programs, like education or public safety, receive funding and how it is divided.

Republican: Dan Patrick (Incumbent)

Served in the Texas Senate from 2007 to 2015. Elected as Lt. Governor of Texas in 2014 and is now after a fourth term.

Endorsed by President Donald Trump and Governor Greg Abbott.

Advocated for the Texas School Choice voucher program.

Supports preserving Texas’ abortion ban.

Listed preventing Sharia Law in Texas as his first campaign priority.

Democrat: Vikki Goodwin

Elected as a Democratic state representative in 2018.

Real estate agent.

Plans on “fully funding” state public education.

Wants to introduce the “Texas Cares Plan,” a three-step state health insurance legislation that begins with expanding Medicaid and ends at a state-run, state-funded health insurance option for all Texans.

Supports a moratorium on data center development.

Railroad Commissioner

This position regulates the state’s oil, natural gas and energy industries. The railroad commissioner has not had regulatory power over the railroad industry since 2005.

Republican: Bo French

Served as chairman of the Tarrant County Republican Party.

Has made controversial social media posts regarding Muslims being a threat to the country and stopping an “Islamic takeover” of Texas’ oil and gas reserves.

Called on the federal government to deport 100 million people.

Democrat: Jon Rosenthal

Elected in 2018 to the Texas House of Representatives as the only mechanical engineer with 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

Criticized President Trump’s administration for “doing the bidding” of the oil and gas industry.

Wants to implement changes to the Railroad Commission that reduce carbon emissions and regulate utility companies.

Texas Attorney General

This position functions as the state’s lawyer, issuing legal opinions and enforcing the Texas State Constitution.

Republican: Mayes Middleton

Current Texas Senator representing District 11 since 2018.

Supports Trump’s deportation orders and border security plan.

Plans to uphold pro-life laws. Co-authored Constitutional Carry bill.

Wants the AG office to prioritize election transparency.

Democrat: Nathan Johnson

Current Texas Senator representing District 16 since 2019.

Plans to maintain border security, opposes Big Bend region border wall.

Opposes abortion ban in Texas and filed SB 45 in 2023 in relation to abortion travel bans.

Supports second amendment, in favor of gun safety laws.

Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

This position serves as the state’s chief financial treasurer.

Republican: Don Huffines (Incumbent)

Plans to audit highway construction contracts to fix traffic.

Will promote property tax relief by auditing counties, school districts and hospitals to root out wasteful spending.

Democrat: Sarah Eckhardt

Current member of the Texas Senate.

Plans to audit Texas Education Freedom Accounts and its $1 billion school voucher program.

Commissioner of General Land Office

This position manages over 13 million acres of Texas public land, including oil and gas properties. They are also responsible for environmental protection of the coast. This office controls money in disaster relief and determines who gets help, how public schools are funded, how Texas history is recorded and how veteran services are managed.

Republican: Dawn Buckingham (Incumbent)

Buckingham is Texas’ first woman Land Commissioner and has been in office since 2023.

Plans to continue investing in mitigation, infrastructure and flood planning.

She also plans to expand access to homeownership, employment and healthcare for veterans.

Wants to generate long-term financial benefits for Texas public schools.

Buckingham plans to develop oil, gas, minerals, geothermal and nuclear energy.

Democrat: Benjamin Flores

Prioritizes transparency with money and planning ahead of disasters.

Argues that many veterans don’t know about the Veterans Land Board so he plans to do outreach to veterans to get them the services.

To generate long-term financial benefits for Texas public schools, Flores argues it should be earned from solar, wind and geothermal energy.

Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney

This position acts as the chief prosecutor and legal counsel for Tarrant County.

Republican: Phil Sorrells (Incumbent)

Prioritizes reforming the current bail system to reduce crime.

Plans to create an Election Integrity Task Force to curb election fraud.

Democrat: Tiffany Burks

Tarrant County Assistant District Attorney from 1999-2021.

Plans to expand on independent investigations into jail deaths, and wants to improve rehabilitation programs for imprisoned youth.

Tarrant County Judge

This position serves as the chief executive of Tarrant County and acts as the presiding officer of the Commissioners Court which adopts the county budget, sets county tax rates, oversees building and maintaining county infrastructure.

Republican: Tim O’Hare (Incumbent)

Plans to lower taxes and end wasteful spending practices.

Prioritizes maintaining law and order through fully funding law enforcement.

Advocates for mental health state funding for Tarrant County.

Plans to protect election integrity.

Democrat: Alisa Simmons

President of the Arlington NAACP for more than a decade and served as a Commissioner in 2022.

Plans to expand youth mental health support and strengthen early intervention.

Wants to launch a custody death response protocol to investigate and prevent county jail deaths.

She says O’Hare has made avoidable expenses that have cost taxpayers.

Commissioner of Agriculture

This position oversees the state’s agriculture industry, provides funding for agricultural businesses and monitors pricing and scales to ensure consumers are not scammed.

Republican: Nate Sheets

Served in the U.S. Naval Reserve for six years. Endorsed by Gov. Abbott.

Plans to get rid of tax breaks for data center companies and pressure them into investing in water and agriculture.

Plans to slash transportation costs for farmers and invest in rural economic development.

Democrat: Clayton Tucker

Secretary of the Texas Farmers Union.

Prioritizes pushing back against data center development by establishing a moratorium and setting up agriculture development districts.

Plans to push back against monopolies that raise the cost of food.

FAQs:

Q: When does early voting start?

A: Early voting begins in Tarrant County on Oct. 19 and ends on Oct. 30.

Q: When is Election Day?

A: Election Day is Nov. 3.

Q: Where do I vote?

A: To find polling locations near you, go to vote.org and enter your address. You can vote anywhere in the county you are registered in.

Q: What do I need to bring in person?

A: You need to bring a valid photo ID to the polling place.