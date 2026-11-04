NE student arrested for criminal mischief

A student was arrested by campus police and charged with criminal mischief on Oct. 22 in the NIMC building on NE Campus.

The student was taken to Tarrant County Jail. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor due to “continuous course of conduct and the total pecuniary loss,” TCC Chief of Police Jay Tillerson said in an email. Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to one year in county jail and a maximum $4,000 fine.

Tillerson said there were at least two additional reports involving the student, with multiple incidents per report, prior to the arrest.

The total loss in damaged or destroyed property is $860, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Criminal mischief is when a person intentionally or knowingly damages, destroys, tampers with or makes unauthorized markings on someone else’s property without their consent, according to Texas Penal Code Section 28.03.

In other recent crime reports:

Oct. 26

NE: A terroristic threat that caused fear of

imminent and serious bodily injury was reported in NACB.

SE: Aggravated assault was reported in

SE05.

Oct. 27

NE: A report was made of property theft in

NIMC. The reported value was more than

$100 but less than $750.

SE: A report of public lewdness in parking lot 04 is being investigated.

SE: Disorderly conduct was reported in

parking lot 07.

Oct. 28

TR: Property theft, of less than $100, was

reported.

SE: Property theft, of less than $100, was

reported in SE01 and is being investigated.

South: The burglary of a vending machine

was reported.

South: Property theft, of less than $100, was

reported.

Oct. 30

NW: Stalking was reported in NW01.