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Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
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NE student arrested for criminal mischief

JORDAN HOYT, managing editor
November 4, 2026
unsplash/Daniel von Appen

A student was arrested by campus police and charged with criminal mischief on Oct. 22 in the NIMC building on NE Campus.

The student was taken to Tarrant County Jail. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor due to “continuous course of conduct and the total pecuniary loss,” TCC Chief of Police Jay Tillerson said in an email. Class A misdemeanors are punishable by up to one year in county jail and a maximum $4,000 fine.

Tillerson said there were at least two additional reports involving the student, with multiple incidents per report, prior to the arrest.

The total loss in damaged or destroyed property is $860, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Criminal mischief is when a person intentionally or knowingly damages, destroys, tampers with or makes unauthorized markings on someone else’s property without their consent, according to Texas Penal Code Section 28.03.

In other recent crime reports:

Oct. 26

NE: A terroristic threat that caused fear of
imminent and serious bodily injury was reported in NACB.

SE: Aggravated assault was reported in
SE05.

Oct. 27

NE: A report was made of property theft in
NIMC. The reported value was more than
$100 but less than $750.

SE: A report of public lewdness in parking lot 04 is being investigated.

SE: Disorderly conduct was reported in
parking lot 07.

Oct. 28

TR: Property theft, of less than $100, was
reported.

SE: Property theft, of less than $100, was
reported in SE01 and is being investigated.

South: The burglary of a vending machine
was reported.
South: Property theft, of less than $100, was
reported.

Oct. 30

NW: Stalking was reported in NW01.

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About the Contributor
JORDAN HOYT
JORDAN HOYT, managing editor
Hi my name is Jordan and I’m the Managing Editor for The Collegian. I manage reporters and newsroom operations. I’m excited to immerse myself in our TCC community and learn all the amazing stories our students and staff have to offer.