Fairgoers soar above the fairgrounds from the Thunderbird swing tower, the tallest portable swing ride in North America, Oct. 4 at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.
Fairgoers soar above the fairgrounds from the Thunderbird swing tower, the tallest portable swing ride in North America, Oct. 4 at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.
KELLY AMTOWER
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Deep-fried fun on a budget

Plan ahead to get most out of State Fair
Byline photo of RYLEIGH ROPER
RYLEIGH ROPER, editor-in-chief
October 7, 2026

The State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 25 to Oct. 18 this year, making it the longest-running state fair in the nation.  

Last year, the fair brought in over 2 million people, and the biggest complaint most visitors seem to have is that everything is too expensive. 

Arlington resident Binita Kc attended the fair for the first time last week and said the prices prevent her from enjoying the full fair experience. She said she thought that more would be included with the $25 admission ticket. She wasn’t expecting to have to pay for all the rides separately.  

“Obviously, I want to try more things, but considering the prices, I’m holding myself back,” she said. 

While it’s easy for visitors to spend over $100 during a trip to the fair, it’s totally possible to enjoy the full experience for $30 or less. 

Here’s a guide for enjoying the state fair on a student budget.  

Fairgoers ride the DART Rail to Fair Park Station by the Grand Gate entry to the fair. KELLY AMTOWER

Entry/Transportation 

Transportation can be a big expense for those attending the fair. If going in a group smaller than four people, taking the DART is the most cost-efficient.  

A day pass to take the train is $6 per person, and it will take passengers right to the front gate of the fair. Parking spaces at the DART stations are typically free. 

For groups larger than three, it’s more efficient to carpool in the same vehicle and split the cost of parking since the fairgrounds price is $25 a car.  

While there are various ways to get a discounted ticket, the two cheapest options are bringing five cans of food on Wednesday for a $7 ticket or buying a $10 ticket after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 

North Carolina resident Bianca Valladares, who works at Chase Bank, recommends that people check to see if their employers offer any deals. 

“A lot of times, they’ll do corporate discounts,” she said. “That’s how we were able to get a good discount,” Valladares said. 

Zach Hill and Hailey Griffin of Grapevine enjoy Fletcher’s corn dogs on First Ave., Oct. 4 at the Texas State Fair. (KELLY AMTOWER)

For those who prioritize food 

Food plays a large role in the state fair experience. From deep-fried ranch to oversized turkey legs, the different exotic treats drive a lot of the conversation surrounding the event.  

It’s possible to get a couple of the fair favorites for only 13 coupons, which is equivalent to $13. 

The most well-known Texas State Fair foodie staple is a Fletcher’s original corn dog, which costs $8. 

Daisy Hernandez has been going to the fair with her friend Meagan Aquirre for over 10 years. They are both from Dallas and said corn dogs, specifically from Fletcher’s, are a state fair necessity. 

They both like to try at least two of the new foods each visit, so it’s cheaper to do together. 

“You’re not gonna be able to eat everything. It’s better to share,” Aquirre said. “So, come with people who like to share.” 

Another staple is a Fernie’s funnel cake, which has been offered at the fair since 1969. 

The cheapest way to get a funnel cake is to attend on Thursday when the fair has “Thrifty Thursday,” and the Fernie’s stand on Grand Avenue is selling a mini cake for $5. 

Other vendors across the park offer more than 120 different food items at a discounted price on Thursdays.  

Across the fairgrounds, there are many stands offering bottles of water for $2, but hidden between games and food vendors are stands labeled “Little Big Tex” where water is offered for $1. 

For those looking for beer, Hernandez recommends the Beer Barn just outside of Gate A of the Cotton Bowl where prices are as low as $4. 

“It has the standard brew for, like, half the price of the other spots,” Hernandez said. 

Fairgoers Salvador Silva and Juan Nunez react to being flipped upside down on the Skyscraper thrill ride. (KELLY AMTOWER)

For those who prioritize rides 

Not everybody is into the fair for the food. For some, the rides are what make the fair fun. And in that case, the best day to go is Tuesday.  

Every Tuesday, the cost of all rides on the Midway except the Thrillway and the Texas Star Ferris Wheel is $4. The kiddie rides are $3.  

So, for those looking to ride the ferris wheel without burning $14, the smaller ferris wheel in the Little Lone Stars Land is the next best option.  

While it’s not the most lavish trip to the fair, the freebies offered at booths, the amazing views and people-watching opportunities always make for a memorable experience. 

StateFair16
KELLY AMTOWER
Michael Gentle, a State Fair of Texas employee, beckons fairgoers to play ten to win, Oct. 4 on the Midway.
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