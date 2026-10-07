Security report shows stalking on decline

TCC’s newest security report shows a trending decrease in stalking and fondling cases over the past three years districtwide.

The document details reports of crimes from 2023 to 2025 across TCC property and is broken down by specific offenses.

Stalking, drug law violations, burglaries and fondling are among the most reported offenses across the district.

NE Campus had the most stalking incidents, with 26 of the 90 cases reported across TCC.

TCC Chief of Police Jay Tillerson says that stalking cases on the security report should not be viewed the same as criminal stalking under Texas law.

“When these incidents are reported, the Tarrant County College District Police Department assesses each case individually and works closely with campus administrators to determine the most appropriate response,” Tillerson said in an Oct. 2 email. “Depending on the nature of the conduct, cases may be referred to student conduct processes, behavioral intervention or care teams, Title IX officials, or other campus resources to address concerns before they escalate.”

Drug law violations are the second most common crime, with 47 total reports across all campuses. Tillerson said THC vape pens are to blame.

“We want students to understand that possessing an illegal THC vape pen can affect much more than the moment in which the decision is made,” he said. “It can jeopardize educational progress, financial stability, professional licensing, and future career opportunities.”

NW Campus in particular saw a sharp increase in burglary with 14 reports in 2024. Tillerson says the extensive construction in the area created a “target-rich environment” that encouraged criminal activity because of access to unsecured areas and power tools.

“The decline was largely the result of proactive crime prevention efforts undertaken by TCCDPD in partnership with construction management teams,” he said. “Throughout the project, TCCDPD conducted ongoing security assessments and provided recommendations related to site security, access control, fencing, lighting, equipment storage, and after-hours protection of materials and equipment.”

NE Campus showed 10 reports of fondling out of 25 total cases. Reports of fondling districtwide have remained steady over the past three years, and concerns were raised among students last year after reports of fondling on NW Campus.

NE student Taryn Hernandez said while she generally feels safe, the report does worry her and puts a “new perspective” on the school.

“If there’s a way to find the people that are doing the stalking … I just feel for those who are affected, you know,” Hernandez said.

Some students said they deal with different forms of harassment daily. NE student Kiana Jackson said the school doesn’t do enough to address reports made.

“There’s so many people who aren’t being protected, you know?” Jackson said. “And sometimes the school isn’t doing anything about it. You can report it but like it’ll go nowhere, into an empty void. I just think it’s disgusting.”

Jackson is a student in the NE drama department and says she usually tries to stay near the Theater building as she feels unsafe in other areas.

“All of the campus, not just this one, has an issue with race, sexuality and different genders,” she said. “It’s upsetting and it doesn’t make me want to stay on this campus that much anymore, but it’s cheap here so.”

Tillerson said student safety is the TCC Police Department’s highest priority, and feeling safe is as important as being safe.

“TCC campuses are staffed by certified Texas peace officers, supported by security personnel, and supported by a wide range of safety resources and partnerships,” he said. “We encourage students to report concerns early, whether they involve suspicious activity, harassment, safety hazards, or simply situations that do not feel right – see something, say something.”