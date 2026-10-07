From page to stage: Theater takes on adaptation

A children’s book classic will be brought to stage on NW Campus.

“The Wind in the Willows,” directed and adapted by NW learning lab supervisor Derek Salazar, is set to run Oct. 8-10.

The play, which is based on the 1908 book of the same name by author Kenneth Grahame, centers around four animals – Mole, Rat, Badger and Toad – and their friendship as they go on adventures and navigate conflict together.

“Imagination, kids at play, that’s kind of the whole concept,” Salazar said. “I like that idea of it being very ensemble-driven.”

Salazar said this adaptation is designed to revolve around themes of friendship, building on the foundations of the group rather than one specific character.

“Sometimes when you watch an adaption of ‘The Wind in the Willows,’ Toad is the focus,” Salazar said. “It’s hard not to because he’s such a charismatic, interesting character, but in my adaptation, I try to make it more even.”

The production is slated to have nearly double the cast than originally planned, increasing from eight to 14 total cast members.

“The ensemble has been great,” Salazar said. “They changed some stuff and made it better.”

The student actors involved expressed their excitement as they prepare to entertain audiences of all ages. NW student actor Asiya Jaffery, who plays the main antagonist Weasel, said this is her first play as an actor. She said it was thanks to an audition requirement from her Theater Appreciation class with NW adjunct instructor Seth Williams.

“I really love theater, and I’ve never been able to participate in it,” Jaffery said. “That was my first time I’d ever gotten to be in an audition, and I loved it so much I just took the role.”

Annalie Herrera, a NW student actor portraying Otter, said there’s a message that she hopes audience members will get from the play.

“I hope that they take away not to take your friends for granted, especially if they give you advice or constructive criticism,” Herrera said.

The drama department will offer free admission for all performances, but Salazar said he’s fine with that for this production.

“I like it because it makes theater accessible to people who otherwise couldn’t come,” Salazar said. “It’ll be good for the families.”