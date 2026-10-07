Categories:

From page to stage: Theater takes on adaptation

Byline photo of MADISON MCCARTHY
MADISON MCCARTHY, campus editor
October 7, 2026
NW Student Annalie Herrera plays Otter in a picnic scene for "The Wind in the Willows" Oct. 2.
NW Student Annalie Herrera plays Otter in a picnic scene for “The Wind in the Willows” Oct. 2.
DOMINIC DEPAULE

A children’s book classic will be brought to stage on NW Campus. 

“The Wind in the Willows,” directed and adapted by NW learning lab supervisor Derek Salazar, is set to run Oct. 8-10. 

The play, which is based on the 1908 book of the same name by author Kenneth Grahame, centers around four animals – Mole, Rat, Badger and Toad – and their friendship as they go on adventures and navigate conflict together. 

“Imagination, kids at play, that’s kind of the whole concept,” Salazar said. “I like that idea of it being very ensemble-driven.” 

Salazar said this adaptation is designed to revolve around themes of friendship, building on the foundations of the group rather than one specific character. 

“Sometimes when you watch an adaption of ‘The Wind in the Willows,’ Toad is the focus,” Salazar said. “It’s hard not to because he’s such a charismatic, interesting character, but in my adaptation, I try to make it more even.” 

The production is slated to have nearly double the cast than originally planned, increasing from eight to 14 total cast members. 

“The ensemble has been great,” Salazar said. “They changed some stuff and made it better.” 

NW student Brandon Santillan plays Badger in a fight scene. (DOMINIC DEPAULE)

The student actors involved expressed their excitement as they prepare to entertain audiences of all ages. NW student actor Asiya Jaffery, who plays the main antagonist Weasel, said this is her first play as an actor. She said it was thanks to an audition requirement from her Theater Appreciation class with NW adjunct instructor Seth Williams. 

“I really love theater, and I’ve never been able to participate in it,” Jaffery said. “That was my first time I’d ever gotten to be in an audition, and I loved it so much I just took the role.” 

Annalie Herrera, a NW student actor portraying Otter, said there’s a message that she hopes audience members will get from the play. 

“I hope that they take away not to take your friends for granted, especially if they give you advice or constructive criticism,” Herrera said. 

The drama department will offer free admission for all performances, but Salazar said he’s fine with that for this production. 

“I like it because it makes theater accessible to people who otherwise couldn’t come,” Salazar said. “It’ll be good for the families.”

Trae 1
DOMINIC DEPAULE
NW student actors Trae Smith and Emma Christensen rehearse onstage.
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Security report shows stalking on decline
Security report shows stalking on decline
From left to right: SE assistant professor Yolanda Wright, student Debriana McLemore and assistant professor Martin Molina goes over draft pages from The Compass.
Literary journal rebooted after 8 years
NW horticulture lab manager Cameron Grant tells academic adviser Liz Bradley about the options at the plant sale Oct. 2.
Plant sale brings community and college together
Campuses adjust to food program cuts
Campuses adjust to food program cuts
SE chef and instructor of culinary arts Alison Hodges assists student Chidi Izuwah Sept. 28.
Culinary teacher honored
NE student Bethany Anthony receives the Young Filmmaker Award at the PrairieFest Film Showcase Aug. 29.
Student receives local film award
More in NORTHWEST
Ryan Hamzeh, NW director of student success and advising, congratulates Liz Bradley on her first photography exhibit on the campus Sept. 22.
Photo exhibit shows shifting perspectives
Cybersecurity department chair Greg Wise greets Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez at the 50th anniversary celebration of NW Campus Sept. 18. NW staff members welcome guests as they arrive.
Campus celebrates 50th anniversary
President Zarina Blankenbaker greets Chancellor Elva LeBlanc at the NW Campus 50th anniversary celebration Sept. 18.
President reflects on NW's 50th anniversary
Firefighter tests an emergency rescue net at the NW Swiftwater rescue training course Sept. 15.
Firefighters brave swift water for training
Event supports student voting
Event supports student voting
Ariel DeSantiago/The Collegian Students and faculty sit at the tables in the first floor hang out space in NW05. The building was opened earlier this year in May. The building serves as a swing space for both college and Early Collegiate High School students.
Club festival encourages more campus involvement
More in October 7, 2026
NE math assistant professor Joel Gutierrez and instructor Grant Griffin perform martial arts skills with escrima sticks used to teach striking, blocking and footwork Sept. 18 on NE Campus.
Pi of the Tiger
Fairgoers soar above the fairgrounds from the Thunderbird swing tower, the tallest portable swing ride in North America, Oct. 4 at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.
Deep-fried fun on a budget
This year’s budget release cannot be repeated
This year’s budget release cannot be repeated