President oversees new era for campus

Andy Bowne, the new SE Campus president, is ready to make an impact Bowne was previously the president of Johnson County Community College in Kansas. He said he moved to TCC due to the tremendous opportunity he sees in the Arlington and Mansfield area.

Bowne said he wants to help students make the best career choices that they can. He is most interested in supporting student success.

“From a faculty and staff standpoint, we’re thinking about, how do we make the best possible experience for you? And how

do we help increase the likelihood that you master the content in your courses?” he said. ”That’s where my head is each and every day.”

SE Campus is currently undergoing construction. There will be a new building dedicated to Culinary Arts, Dietetics and Hospitality Management. The library is also being transformed into a new building, the learning commons, which is a one-stop resource center for students. Students will be able to access all academic learning resources in one location.

Bowne said the learning commons is going to become the top-rated resource on campus. The aim is for it to be completed in 2026.

“[The goal is] to create a space on campus that, in essence, creates a front door to the college where you can go as an incoming student, or anywhere along your journey, and you can get everything you need in one place,” he said.

He said coming into the construction as a new president was a bit of a challenge, but ultimately it will create a better experience for students.

“It’s about understanding the nuances of what’s yet to come,” he said. “Because for all of us, it’s behind that wall, and I see pictures and have weekly meetings about how it’s going.”

Bowne was introduced by the board during the Aug. 22 meeting.

“We all look forward to hearing more about the wonderful work that you’ll be doing with our students at TCC,” Teresa Ayala, board president, said.

Mark Hamill, board member at Johnson County Community College, said Bowne was an asset to the college, during his time there.

I’ve appreciated your commitment to the college and your family’s commitment to the college, and your love for the students, faculty and staff is very apparent,” he said.

Bowne has settled in Tarrant County. He said he wanted to live within the community he serves.

“We only looked in Tarrant County. It’s my firm belief that in this role, I need to be making the same investment that taxpayers are making. So for me to live outside of Tarrant County, I don’t think it would be the right thing to do,” he

said.

In his free time, he enjoys following sports, including coaching individuals in the Special Olympics. Bowne’s son has Down syndrome and has found the Special Olympics to be a supportive environment.

“I’ve seen the transformation that happens for folks in Special Olympics, and it’s not just the athlete. It’s the family. It’s the volunteers,” he said.

Before working in education, Bowne was in manufacturing. He applied to Grand Rapid Community College on the recommendation of a friend and said his life has never been the same since he started working for community colleges.

“I just, I fell in love with it,” he said. “We jokingly refer to it as the community college bug.”