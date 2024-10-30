Breast cancer event teaches early detection

Students and staff gathered Friday on the NE Agora Patio for the “Detect to Protect” breast cancer awareness event.

Upon arrival, students were greeted by pink ballons. Various stations were set up for students to paint pumpkins, make bracelets, learn how to detect lumps and to eat pizza, popcorn and cupcakes.

Administrative Assistant for Student Activities Orilesha Bowles works closely with the counseling center and Health Services Department. She said they worked together to collaborate on the event.

“I love the cause, I love supporting breast cancer and getting awareness out,” Bowles said. “Plus, pink is my favorite color, so I feel right at home with pink.”

NE counselor Masika Smith helped with the collaboration.

“TCC wanted to bring these services together so when students are seeking help, they know they can go to the Well Being Center and have a holistic approach,” she said.

NE nurse Nyemade Gilmore ran a station that allowed students to feel what a breast lump feels like.

“Students watch a demonstration to learn how to do a self-check and then they get a shower card with information about detecting lumps, plus a t-shirt,” she said.

Students Maya Green, Fatima Hernadez and Sofia Hernandez signed up to volunteer at the event.

“I think it’s so important to understand in case you need to support someone with it,” Hernandez said.

Green and the Hernandez sisters showed concern over the possibility of developing breast cancer during their lifetime.

“I feel like that’s something everyone worries about, but I’m hoping that it doesn’t,” Green said. “If it did, I think this event will help me be prepared to know what to do.”

Administrative Assistant for Student Development Amy Edgell ran the popcorn machine and talked about things people may not be aware of concerning breast cancer.

“I think what a lot of people don’t realize is men can get breast cancer too,” Edgell said.

The volunteers at the event said it is important to detect early and to do self-checks at home.

“The sooner you know, the best chances you have of getting the assistance and medical care you need to be able to survive,” Bowles said.

Student Joshua Timmons works in the advising department and came out to learn more about breast cancer. He said he wants students to know there are people available to support and help them through the process.

“You’re not alone, and a lot of people have gone through it so there’s a lot of support systems built around it,” Timmons said. “Plus, there’s lot of resources so don’t be afraid to reach out, even if you’re not directly affected by it.”

Smith said the Well Being Center offers up to six free counseling sessions for students.

If you or someone that you know has breast cancer, reach out to Health Services Department for support.