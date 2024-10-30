Breast cancer event teaches early detection

Serving the Tarrant County College District

NE RTVF students preview equipment and techniques that are taught in the Fort Worth FIlm Collaborative certificate program.
Film collaborative returns with ‘Landman’
South Campus Horror Club sets up for the Friday Night Movie Marathon starting with their favorite “Scream.”
Horror Club offers Friday movie scares
South Campus instructor Yvonne Jocks touches the gravestone of John Willard, who married into her family and was accused of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts.
Instructors bewitched by Salem’s rich culture
Student development associate Austin McCabe takes a selfie with different members of TCC health services and other NE Campus community members after the Detect to Protect event. The event was to help teach how to detect cancer early.
Tarrant County parent Jeanette Favela addresses the board with her sons Rafael and Roman, asking them to reconsider closing the Children’s Center.
Board upholds Children’s Center closure
NE orchestra members Ariyan, Ava and Ayda Ashrafian participate in the orchestra concert’s costume competition. Other members preform pieces from “Sweeny Todd” by Stephen Sondheim.
Orchestra concert brings families together
Naomi Scott stars in Paramount Pictures Film ‘SMILE 2’ Naomi Scott as Skye Riley looks fearfully behind her after seeing a figure in the mirror
‘Smile’ sequel continues another boring horror cliches
Cutting Edge Haunted House is open until Nov. 2 in downtown Fort Worth.
Night of screams, where fun meets frightening
SE student Kristen Wirkler, who plays Hilda, tells the story of her mothers mysterious disappearance during a party
‘The Thin Place’ offers thrilling drama
Courtesy: IGN
‘The Wild Robot’ tugs at heart strings of all ages
Two-way conversations fuel political respect, empathy
Two-way conversations fuel political respect, empathy
Celebrate true meaning of Halloween beyond consumerism
Celebrate true meaning of Halloween beyond consumerism
Texas abortion ban threatens reproductive health
Texas abortion ban threatens reproductive health
Transphobic ads act as malicious voter-grab
Transphobic ads act as malicious voter-grab
Separating morals from music that defines us
Separating morals from music that defines us
History of Halloween
History of Halloween
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Breast cancer event teaches early detection

Attendees learn how to check for warning signs
REBECCA CHAMPLIN, campus editor
October 30, 2024
Joan Pham/The Collegian
Student development associate Austin McCabe takes a selfie with different members of TCC health services and other NE Campus community members after the Detect to Protect event. The event was to help teach how to detect cancer early.

Students and staff gathered Friday on the NE Agora Patio for the “Detect to Protect” breast cancer awareness event.

Upon arrival, students were greeted by pink ballons. Various stations were set up for students to paint pumpkins, make bracelets, learn how to detect lumps and to eat pizza, popcorn and cupcakes.

Administrative Assistant for Student Activities Orilesha Bowles works closely with the counseling center and Health Services Department. She said they worked together to collaborate on the event.

“I love the cause, I love supporting breast cancer and getting awareness out,” Bowles said. “Plus, pink is my favorite color, so I feel right at home with pink.”

NE counselor Masika Smith helped with the collaboration.

“TCC wanted to bring these services together so when students are seeking help, they know they can go to the Well Being Center and have a holistic approach,” she said.

NE nurse Nyemade Gilmore ran a station that allowed students to feel what a breast lump feels like.

“Students watch a demonstration to learn how to do a self-check and then they get a shower card with information about detecting lumps, plus a t-shirt,” she said.

Students Maya Green, Fatima Hernadez and Sofia Hernandez signed up to volunteer at the event.

“I think it’s so important to understand in case you need to support someone with it,” Hernandez said.

Green and the Hernandez sisters showed concern over the possibility of developing breast cancer during their lifetime.

“I feel like that’s something everyone worries about, but I’m hoping that it doesn’t,” Green said. “If it did, I think this event will help me be prepared to know what to do.”

Administrative Assistant for Student Development Amy Edgell ran the popcorn machine and talked about things people may not be aware of concerning breast cancer.

“I think what a lot of people don’t realize is men can get breast cancer too,” Edgell said.

The volunteers at the event said it is important to detect early and to do self-checks at home.

“The sooner you know, the best chances you have of getting the assistance and medical care you need to be able to survive,” Bowles said.

Student Joshua Timmons works in the advising department and came out to learn more about breast cancer. He said he wants students to know there are people available to support and help them through the process.

“You’re not alone, and a lot of people have gone through it so there’s a lot of support systems built around it,” Timmons said. “Plus, there’s lot of resources so don’t be afraid to reach out, even if you’re not directly affected by it.”

Smith said the Well Being Center offers up to six free counseling sessions for students.

If you or someone that you know has breast cancer, reach out to Health Services Department for support.

