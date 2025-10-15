Grapevine farm presents off-the-vine fun

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm and Corn Maze is a family-owned farm that has been serving the Grapevine community every fall since 2001 when it opened its doors.

The property offers different choices of experiences including the pumpkin patch, corn maze and hayrides.

The farm is open Wednesday through Sunday. Admission costs $5 on weekdays with the exception of children 3 and under and senior citizens, plus veterans being free.

On weekends, admission is $15 for people 11 years old and up, with a discounted price of $5 for children under 4, senior citizens, plus veterans.

Along with admission, all attractions are cash only.

A general admission ticket purchase grants access to the corn maze both during day and nighttime.

The pumpkin patch is the biggest attraction of the experience.

Throughout the land, different types of pumpkins are available for purchase ranging from all different sizes.

When I went recently with my family, I noticed that Hall’s has definitely added some new activities throughout the years. The farm seemed to have expanded the options for guests since the last time I went in 2021.

As I walked through the pumpkin patch, I noticed the ambient lighting that was produced by hundreds of string fairy lights.

This made for a relaxing evening with no harsh lighting.

The hundreds of different pumpkin varieties available caught my eye. The farm grows pumpkins anywhere from an average orange pumpkin to an extremely unique one with different colors and textures on it.

The farm is kept surprisingly clean considering the amount of foot traffic that rushes through each hour.

Face painting is available with different choices costing anywhere from $6 to up to around $20 depending on what you get.

The options included fictional character designs, animals and standard art, like hearts.

This was an interesting addition because it wasn’t just kids using this, adults too.

Most of the people walking around the farm had a Mason jar with a festive straw in their hands.

When you go to Hall’s, it’s a given to purchase one of the $5 ice teas served in a souvenir Mason jar.

The farm houses several concession stands across the property that offer kettle corn, burgers, nachos, apple cider, fries and, of course, funnel cakes.

I spoke to a group of friends who had come to Hall’s with the intention of going through the corn maze as that’s their favorite part of coming to the farm.

They said the maze is extremely confusing, especially at night, but besides that it’s fun.

“It’s pretty complicated, especially if you think you’re in this part of the maze, but [in] actuality you’re in a different part,” Zoe Fang said. “And there’s a lot of bottlenecks like squeezes where people are being told to go another way and then people are just lying to each other.”

The corn maze can be a spooky experience when the sun sets due to the overall ambience, but it has no scare actors or anything that will make it intentionally scary.

Personally, I have been both day and night, and I think that they’re equally as difficult.

This is because everything looks the same, making it extremely tricky for your mind to process.

Hayrides are available during the day for $5 and night for $3. During the day, patrons are allowed to feed the donkeys and cows as the tractor will stop for them.

When I went most recently, the hayrides were sold out. Similar to the corn maze, it is not intentionally scary but gives a spooky Halloween-like vibe when it gets dark.

I would argue it is more of a fun experience during the day since you get the opportunity to interact with the farm animals.

“But overall, the cows are really sweet,” Fang said. “They eat the bread you give, and it’s overall really fun.”

Most people in attendance were using the pumpkin patch for photo opportunities only and then leaving after. With the number of unique setups, I can’t blame people for strictly going for pictures.

I wish I had done the hayride, but they were sold out of nighttime tickets. I will be visiting again before the season ends to get to do the things I walked past this time.