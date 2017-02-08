Gallery: South Campus dances to beat of its own drum February 8, 2017, Gallery February 8, 2017February 8, 2017 maniv lamichhane A member of Bandan Koro, a local African ensemble, performs during South Campus’ kickoff event for Black History Month Feb. 1. Kaylee Jensen/The Collegian South Campus started its Black History Month celebrations Feb. 1 with Bandan Koro, a local African musical group. The ensemble performed a song called “Dances Are Like Sign Language.” South will host various events throughout the month including a soul food cooking demonstration, a game of mancala and an open mic read-in. Sharing Email this article Print this article Tags featured