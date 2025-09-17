Club Corner

The NW Clay Club used to be a space only for students taking ceramic courses, but last semester they decided

to change that. Now any student can join in on the creative process.

The club meets every Thursday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at NW13 1323. The club offers an open studio for students of all levels to come by and get their hands dirty with clay and create whatever their heart desires.

Benji Ramos, a longtime member, said the club has helped him grow as an artist.

“We do collaborate and tend to mesh ideas a lot, and that’s what I love about the Clay Club,” he said.

To have an at-home studio, it would cost around $6,000 between a kiln, a pottery wheel, clay and paint. The Clay Club gives students the opportunity to use this type of equipment for free.

Club President Thea Patterson’s main goal is to get students involved with clay and potentially get them enrolled into a ceramics course.

“It’s very, very expensive to outfit a studio at home, and most people are not going to want to do that, but if we open this up to somebody who is taking the class before … they can come in here and play with the clay,” she said.