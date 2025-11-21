NE Pickleball Club

Serving the Tarrant County College District

Shelley Pearson
Pearson speaks out against termination
Shelley Pearson speaking to the board of trustees at meeting in Feb. about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.
TCC has put the historic Fort Worth Power & Light Company plant, also known as the TXU Power Plant, up for sale.
Some faculty forced to repay part of salary
SE students Abby Ahmed, Liam Alejandre and Tamia Tubbs play run through a scene "Bernard's Paris Apartment."
Adam Brody who plays Noah holds his girlfriend Joanne, played by Kristen Bell, while talking to his mother.
The post credit scene to Episode 3 featuring Smiling Friends employees Alan, Glep, Pim and Charlie watching their boss dance uncontrollably after a day of work.
Zach Zare, Shaye Klingen Smith and Julie Pruett perform "Mere Mortals," about three construction workers working on a skyscraper on South Campus.
Lorelai Gilmore, played by Lauren Graham, and Rory Gilmore, played by Alexis Bledel, hold hands together while celebrating Rory Gilmore at her birthday party.
Pumpkins for sale in the middle of the farm for guests to browse.
Faculty shouldn't be punished for college's contract error
Ignorance, ego push citizens, political leaders to destroy democracy
Vogue article creates division among women, normalizes judgment
Legislation undermines faculty and suppresses their voices
Americans should hold leaders more accountable for their actions
Walking with Wisdom
NE geology instructor Mathew Cope teaches about drainage basins during his class.
South student veterans Sylvester Rutherford, Gregory Steinke, Darren Green and Derek Cloutier plant turnip seeds in the garden beds near SMTH on South Campus.
Lore Love. the main singer of the band, Dead week, performs at Bruised House, the house venue they run.
NE English associate professor Rebecca Balcarcel reads through the young adult novel she wrote called "Shine on Luz Véliz."
SE Student Fall Art Exhibition Open to the Public
TR shows it's Halloween Spirit with Trick or Treat Down Main Street
NE Wicked Fall Fest Brings Magic this Fall
Come Sail Away at NW's Sailing Class
NE Drama Department Presents: Barefoot in the Park
NE Pickleball Club

Brian Martinez, staff writer
November 19, 2025

NE Campus is giving students and faculty a chance to connect through one of the country’s fastest growing sports, pickleball. 

The Pickleball Club officially started in early October and has attracted students looking for competition and connections on campus. The idea began in a speech class when NE speech instructor Jamie Kerr mentioned the sport and noticed her students’ enthusiasm. 

“You can be a beginner, but you can pick it up so quickly so you get good enough to make it fun,” Kerr said. “I wanted to make it a possibility for students to play, a good place for students to hang out together outside of classes and have some community and also have some fun and competition. Good, healthy competition.” 

Club president Logan Schmidt took that encouragement and helped make the club official. 

“I’m not the best at it, but I’m a good team player,” he said. “I really want the club to be about teaching leadership, teamwork and having a good competitive side.” 

Schmidt said the club is still small but growing, with hopes of adding more members by spring. 

Pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, has been one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. in recent years. Its appeal lies in how quickly beginners can learn and start playing. 

For club member Mason Donaho, the club is about having fun with friends. Donaho found out about the club during the Club Rush event in September. 

“I was a little on the fence about playing pickleball, but when I came, Jamie and Logan were really welcoming and nice,” he said. “My favorite part is just playing, having the chance to be outside after school. If I have a long day of exams, I can just come out here and have fun, enjoy myself.” 

That welcoming atmosphere is what drew in new member Samuel Choe, who joined after seeing the club’s poster on campus. 

“I’m new here to Fort Worth, so I want to get myself out there,” Choe said. “What’s a better way than a sport or an activity that I could do with other people. I’d never played pickleball before but it’s so welcoming. Everybody’s cool.” 

The club is open to all students, faculty and staff regardless of experience level. It meets on Wednesdays from 4:45 to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at NE Campus courts. 

