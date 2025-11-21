NE Pickleball Club

NE Campus is giving students and faculty a chance to connect through one of the country’s fastest growing sports, pickleball.

The Pickleball Club officially started in early October and has attracted students looking for competition and connections on campus. The idea began in a speech class when NE speech instructor Jamie Kerr mentioned the sport and noticed her students’ enthusiasm.

“You can be a beginner, but you can pick it up so quickly so you get good enough to make it fun,” Kerr said. “I wanted to make it a possibility for students to play, a good place for students to hang out together outside of classes and have some community and also have some fun and competition. Good, healthy competition.”

Club president Logan Schmidt took that encouragement and helped make the club official.

“I’m not the best at it, but I’m a good team player,” he said. “I really want the club to be about teaching leadership, teamwork and having a good competitive side.”

Schmidt said the club is still small but growing, with hopes of adding more members by spring.

Pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis, has been one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. in recent years. Its appeal lies in how quickly beginners can learn and start playing.

For club member Mason Donaho, the club is about having fun with friends. Donaho found out about the club during the Club Rush event in September.

“I was a little on the fence about playing pickleball, but when I came, Jamie and Logan were really welcoming and nice,” he said. “My favorite part is just playing, having the chance to be outside after school. If I have a long day of exams, I can just come out here and have fun, enjoy myself.”

That welcoming atmosphere is what drew in new member Samuel Choe, who joined after seeing the club’s poster on campus.

“I’m new here to Fort Worth, so I want to get myself out there,” Choe said. “What’s a better way than a sport or an activity that I could do with other people. I’d never played pickleball before but it’s so welcoming. Everybody’s cool.”

The club is open to all students, faculty and staff regardless of experience level. It meets on Wednesdays from 4:45 to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at NE Campus courts.