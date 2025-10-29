Categories:

Keeping daily journal tracks personal history

Byline photo of HOPE SMITH
HOPE SMITH, campus editor
October 29, 2025
Keeping daily journal tracks personal history
unsplash/Aaron Burden
"Journaling for Emotional Wellness," from the University of Rochester Medical Center explains the benefits of journaling.

Darrell Bartell has kept a journal for over 27 years. What started as a New Year’s resolution in 1998 has

carried him through year after year of consistent journaling.   

As an English professor at TR Campus and an avid writer, he says journaling helps let go of the past.  

“The best thing about journaling that you will find after you go ahead and write is turning the page and moving forward,” he said.  

He explained that the one thing many people have in common is stress. Journaling can assist with relieving the feeling, as someone is able to lay out their troubles on a page. 

“You know the writing, it’s therapy,” he said. “But you know also, one thing that you can write about is imagination.”  

Bartell explained that in his own experience, he found that journaling let him explore his storytelling. He remembers how it felt trying to focus on studying a textbook for a psychology exam he had while in college. 

“I kept putting the book down, picking it up, putting it down, picking it up,” he said. “I finally put it away, broke out pen and paper, and wrote the first act of my first play, ‘No Secrets.’”  

TR student Jared Ocampo explained that he tried journaling for about two months but said he got bored with the routine and writing about the same thing.  

“I heard it was a good way to just get my thoughts out, understand who I am, and have a schedule and see if I got any of those tasks done while journaling. That was really it,” he said. “I tried it out, I liked it for a little bit but just fell out of it.” 

After spending time on TR’s East Campus learning more about journaling, however, he said he might be interested in picking up the hobby again.  

Sean Preston, TR Student Development Administrative Assistant, said his journaling approach is often about his own thoughts and feelings. 

“I feel like it’s important to get those feelings down on paper, because that’s initially how you felt,” he said. “The growth is only seen in the pages as you read them.” 

Renata Ocampo, TR Assistant Director of Student Development Services, explained that a Mindful Journaling Series is held on TR’s East Campus every Thursday to assist the medical pathway students with the demands of their academics.  

“Through intentional programming centered around de-stressing and mental health awareness, we aim to provide a safe and reflective space for students to connect with themselves, manage emotions and build resilience,” she said. 

