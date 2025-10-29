Categories:

Campus Voices: How do you feel about anonymous sources?

Do you trust them? Why or why not?
October 29, 2025
Campus Voices: How do you feel about anonymous sources?
IZZIE WEBB

Evelyne Duran, South Campus

“I feel like they’re really helpful. If you see something and you want to write about something, but you’re scared or anything like that, I feel like being anonymous really helps with having that confidence to write about something. … I would be open to hearing about anonymous sources, but more actual things, like politics or things that are going on in the world, I would rather hear from not anonymous sources.”

 

Levi Suarez, NW Campus

“I wouldn’t trust it at all. Because it could be like someone from that newspaper, just making it up. I mean, for most medias with news, it’s not really reliable,”

 

 

Rebecca Hernandez, South Campus

“Anonymous sources are good because they keep the privacy of a person saying such and such for safety reasons. Being anonymous gives people more confidence to say things that they’re afraid to speak out about, and stuff like that. … I’m obviously going to look at trustable sources before I agree on what they’re saying. If it’s opinion wise or something like that, people have different thoughts and opinions and just go by that.”

 

Ryland Mitchell, NW Campus

“I don’t normally trust anonymous sources only because I don’t know where it’s coming from. So like, if it has a name attached to it, then I would know. Like okay, this person said this so you could see how credible they are, right? And usually whenever you don’t see it, like you ignore it, right? Since you don’t trust it,”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus Life
Valentina Meza learned how to play the piano to worship God through the songs she plays and sings.
NW student shares her passion of faith
Campus Voices: How do you celebrate Diwali?
Campus Voices: How do you celebrate Diwali?
Campus Voices: How do you feel about Bad Bunny performing in the half time show?
Campus Voices: How do you feel about Bad Bunny performing in the half time show?
Members of the club pose beside with adviser Hind Ahmed after meeting.
Club Corner: Muslim Student Association
Campus Voices: How do you express your heritage?
Campus Voices: How do you express your heritage?
Comic
Comic
More in Campus Voices
Campus Voices
Campus Voices
Campus Voices
Campus Voices
Campus Voices
Campus Voices
More in DISTRICT
Board vote to reestablish faculty senate
Board vote to reestablish faculty senate
Math instructor of New Heights John Bowie shows his math collection shelf in the Learning Center where students can borrow the items to study.
New building gives adults chance to reach new heights
Local food banks face funding cuts
Local food banks face funding cuts
Movers Unlimited Dance Company performs “Gee: of the Earth Within,” dance at the Fort Worth Dance Festival on Oct. 3.
Dance teams unveil talent at festival
Early voting for the proposed amendments starts on Oct. 20 and ends on Oct. 31.  
Voters will decide on 17 state amendments
Gender Neutral Restroom in NE library restroom.
Bathroom bill worries transgender students