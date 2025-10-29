Campus Voices: How do you feel about anonymous sources?

Evelyne Duran, South Campus

“I feel like they’re really helpful. If you see something and you want to write about something, but you’re scared or anything like that, I feel like being anonymous really helps with having that confidence to write about something. … I would be open to hearing about anonymous sources, but more actual things, like politics or things that are going on in the world, I would rather hear from not anonymous sources.”

Levi Suarez, NW Campus

“I wouldn’t trust it at all. Because it could be like someone from that newspaper, just making it up. I mean, for most medias with news, it’s not really reliable,”

Rebecca Hernandez, South Campus

“Anonymous sources are good because they keep the privacy of a person saying such and such for safety reasons. Being anonymous gives people more confidence to say things that they’re afraid to speak out about, and stuff like that. … I’m obviously going to look at trustable sources before I agree on what they’re saying. If it’s opinion wise or something like that, people have different thoughts and opinions and just go by that.”

Ryland Mitchell, NW Campus

“I don’t normally trust anonymous sources only because I don’t know where it’s coming from. So like, if it has a name attached to it, then I would know. Like okay, this person said this so you could see how credible they are, right? And usually whenever you don’t see it, like you ignore it, right? Since you don’t trust it,”