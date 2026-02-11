Categories:

Campus Voices: What is your dream Valentine’s date?

February 11, 2026
IZZIE WEBB

Rose Cantu, SE Campus

“Food. It’s not going to be with a man. Women are the ones that bring the love. I do this for me. I take myself out to eat. Well first I get my eyebrows waxed, a manicure or a haircut. Like a trim, just something to let me know ‘you’re special’ you know? We’re so hard on ourselves. I’m a grandma, a great grandma and with an adult kid. … So, self-care, something for me, without a man. Not everybody has a boyfriend, not even young girls because we are focused on what we got to do.”

 

Drew Mata, TR Campus

“So I’m kind of a hopeless romantic, I’m gonna be honest. Kind of like Jim from ‘The Office.’ So, if I had to go with a dream Valentine’s date, I’d probably say something with a girl I’ve known for a while that’s been a best friend. And who knows? Go watch a movie. Go watch the sunset. Just have high vibes.”

Abigail Chavez, TR Campus

“It’s probably going to the carnival, because you know, we can have fun around there, do whatever. Then maybe going to Chick-Fil-A after for the little platters, you know, the little cookie ones … Mostly play [carnival] games, the ones we win like stuffed prizes.”

 

 

Emma Fuentes, NE Campus

“If it’s nice outside, going to a nice park or to a garden exhibit or a nice museum. If the weather is too bad, stay inside and do baking or something, make some cute crafts and watch movies.”

 

 

