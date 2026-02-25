Monks show us that peace requires sacrifice and dedication

In a time when America feels so divided, standing in a crowd who all share the common desire for peace was like a breath of fresh air.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, the threat of a war with Iran, growing economic instability and ever-increasing outbursts of extremist violence are a few of the issues dominating the thoughts of Americans right now. Many people feel as if America has reached a point of no return and that they are all alone in their concerns.

It felt fitting that on Valentine’s Day, instead of staying home watching romantic comedies, going on an expensive date or contemplating the end of the world, I was there at the Walk for Peace homecoming.

These 19 monks, beginning their pilgrimage of over 100 days across nine states, have garnered national attention for their message. They began their journey in Fort Worth and traveled on foot to Washington to inspire the nation. They’ve been given countless gifts and showered with love and support.

Despite the heartwarming display of resilience and faith, it’s important to ask what impact this has truly had. Individual lives have certainly changed. People came from all across the country just to see a glimpse of these monks and walk together.

Have any laws changed because of these monks? Politicians and officials welcomed the monks in the states they walked through, but will they actually make peace a priority in their communities? So far, they have not, but maybe they should.

Will the world recognize the devotion to peace these monks had shown and proclaim peace? No, but maybe it should.

This journey did not come without a cost. Two monks were hit by a car during their journey, which led to one monk needing an emergency amputation of his leg.

Those monks had sacrificed so much, and not for attention or notoriety, but because they believe peace must require action and sacrifice.

“Mindfulness is the key to show people that peace is something that is possible and always begins from within,” said Bhikkhu Paññākāra, the vice president of the Huong Dao Vispassana Bhavana Center in Fort Worth, in an interview with CBS News. “No one can change this world, but together, all people and all venerable monks are walking together on this journey. … We can make a difference.”

To them, this was not political. This was a spiritual offering to Buddha and a reminder to the world that peace could be possible.

I think that despite the intentions of these monks, this was a political act.

In a time of such global instability, even the possibility of peace feels political. Because for there to be peace, bombs cannot drop. Peace is not families torn apart. Peace is not children starving and dying.

These monks should inspire us, yes.

But we must not forget that it is the collective responsibility of the people to bring about peace. Peace is an action, not a state of being.

Call your representatives. Sign a petition. Volunteer at a local organization focused on community healing and preventing harm. Get involved in protests that call for peaceful geopolitical action.

Faith is good for the soul and good for the community. But faith must walk hand in hand with movement.

These monks have gotten our attention and asked us to look inward. So, we must.

What are we willing to sacrifice for peace?