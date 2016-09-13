NE offers free, fresh juice for cellphones in Student Center

By Colt Taylor

NE students struggling with smartphone battery life have one less thing to worry about thanks to the student development center.

Charging stations have been placed around the Student Center with one next to the Student Accessibility Resources office, one in the TV lounge, one in an alcove outside the cafeteria and one in the game room.

Each charging station has a cord to match all the recent models of smartphones from the different brands with new models being added as they come out. The charging stations are located near benches and chairs in easily visible places so students can keep an eye on their phones while waiting for them to charge.

Administrative assistant Michelle Taylor negotiated over the summer to get the Kwikboost charging stations for the campus.

Student development services director Victor Ballesteros said the charging stations were installed because his staff was trying to serve the students.

“We want them to feel like they can come to the building and have their needs met,” he said.

NE student Kale Gordon likes the addition but has a complaint.

“It’s a good idea, but I wish the cords were longer,” Gordon said.

South set up a charging station on its campus last year. SE doesn’t have anything yet but has plans for one in the works. NW has a station set up in career services.