Names & Events

Now-Oct. 14 TR has a visual display for LGBTQ Awareness Month near the TRTR Main Street windows. Students have a chance to promote or see what events the campus has planned for the month. Contact student development assistant Cortney Walden at 817-515-1037 for more information.

Oct. 5 TR’s career services will host the Fall Career Fair 9 a.m.-noon at TRTR Main Street. Several employers will be available to speak with students about possible job and internship openings. Students can also use this as an opportunity to network.

Oct. 5 South health services and the health and wellness center will host a health fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Student Center foyer. The entire campus community can participate in blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and HIV and STD screenings. For more information, contact health services at 817-515-4531.

Oct. 5 NW’s health services will partner with Tarrant County Public Health to offer confidential HIV and STD testing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in WCTS 1151. Students can be tested for chlamydia, syphilis, hepatitis C and more. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, contact health services at 817-515-7672.

Oct. 5 TR’s Discovery Center will hold Time Management: Tick, Tock! 1-2 p.m. in the Discovery Center (TRTR 3102). Students will learn how to restructure their schedule for balance.

Oct. 5 SE health services will conduct HIV testing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in ESEC 2118. For more information, contact health services at 817-515-3591.

Oct. 5, 6 TR’s Tahita Fulkerson Library will host Using Wikipedia for Research 2:30-3:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6-7 p.m. Oct. 6 in TREF 1302. The seminar will teach students how to take advantage of the website’s best features for writing a research paper.

Oct. 6 Last day to drop for fall first eight-week session.

Oct. 6 South student activities will host Cookout with the Cops at 1 p.m. on the SSTU Patio. Students can meet and celebrate the TCC police, who will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs. For more information, contact student development associate Ana Garcia at 817-515-4154.

Oct. 6 A Choosing Your Major workshop will be held 10-11:20 a.m. in the SE ballroom. For more information, contact the success center at 817-515-3043.

Oct. 6 Destination: EXPLORE is 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on South’s SLIB Patio. University and military recruiters will be available to give information on admission and financial aid to students. For more information, contact transfer center coordinator Sandra Bermejo at 817-515-4122.

Oct. 10 TR’s Student Accessibility Resources presents SAR at the Movies 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Idea Store. Students can drop by and watch A Beautiful Mind, based on the life of Nobel Laureate and mathematician John Nash as he battled schizophrenia. Popcorn is provided. To reserve a place, go to tccd.student-hub.com/Events/Index. For more information, contact SAR at 817-515-1295.

Oct. 10 South’s Gaming Club will host the Pokemon Go Cat Council Fundraiser 2-4 p.m. Oct. 10 across the campus. Students will play Pokemon while collecting money and supplies at each Pokestop. Each stop will have a donation box. For more information, contact senior office assistant Amanda Sims at 817-515-4154.

Oct. 10, 24, Nov. 7, 21, Dec. 5 TR will celebrate Mindful Mondays every other week during the fall 1:30-2 p.m. in the Discovery Center (TRTR 3102). Reading assistant professor Christi Bluefeather will show participants how to reduce stress, increase concentration and deal with their fast-paced lives. For more information, contact health services at 817-515-1059.

Oct. 11 South Campus will host The Science of Climate Change as part of the Climate Change Summit 1-2 p.m. in SETC 1100. John McCuin from Dallas Baptist University will be the guest speaker. For more information, contact government and history assistant professor Brian Johnson at 817-515-4633.

Oct. 11 South’s counseling center will host Student/Faculty Communication noon-1 p.m. in SATC 1429. Students will learn how to improve communication with faculty and staff and the do’s and don’ts when discussing topics such as grades and attendance with professors. For more information, contact success coach Damonte Jackson at 817-515-4559.

Oct. 11-12 NW career services will sponsor Pathway to CPA Workshop 9:30-10:50 a.m. in WACB 1123. This workshop will feature speakers from the Fort Worth chapter of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants to talk about the accounting field. For more information, contact career services at 817-515-7785.

Oct. 11-Nov. 22 NW’s Walsh Library will host a weekly book discussion on The Things They Carried by Vietnam veteran Tim O’Brien starting at 2 p.m. every Tuesday in the Walsh Library (WTLO 3100). The book centers on American platoon soldiers during the Vietnam War. For more information, contact the library at 817-515-7725.

Oct. 12 SE’s transfer center will host the Historically Black Colleges and Universities fair 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in the main commons. Students can talk to HBCU representatives from across the country. For more information, contact the transfer center at 817-515-3230.

Oct. 12 NE will host Get Back on Track and Finish the Race noon-2:30 p.m. in NBSS 1103. Students will receive assistance in identifying learning styles, study strategies, GPA information and tips on avoiding pitfalls when repeating courses. For more information, call special services coordinator Ronda Isaacs at 817-515-6264.

Oct. 12 NW student activities will host Club Talk 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in WSTU 2817. Student organizations can learn about student activities and the ways it can help a club. RSVP with student activities coordinator Vivian Trevino at vivian.trevino@tccd.edu. Contact Trevino at 817-515-7795 for more information.

Oct. 12 Tarrant County MHMR will offer free, confidential HIV screenings 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in South’s Bluebonnet Room (SSTU 2208). For more information, contact health services coordinator Tina Ingram at 817-515-4531.

Oct. 12 As a part of the Discovery Center’s Student Success Workshop series, the center will host Calming Test Anxiety noon-1 p.m. in the Discovery Center (TRTR 3102). The workshop will help students work on anxiety brought on by exams. For more information, contact the center at 817-515-1039.

Oct. 12 SE’s lecture All Roads Lead to Eastham: The Story of Bonnie and Clyde will be held 2:20-3:40 p.m. in the library. Art associate professor John Neal Phillips will speak about the time he met a member of Bonnie and Clyde’s gang. For more information, contact the library reference desk at 817-515-3084.

Oct. 12 NE health services is hosting a health fair 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in Center Corner (NSTU 1615A). The fair will feature vendors such as Alcoholics Anonymous, the American Cancer Society, Meals on Wheels, Cook Children’s Health Plan, MHMR of Tarrant County and many more. The National Marrow Donor Program will conduct a bone marrow registry drive for anyone ages 18-44. Tarrant County Public Health will offer free screenings for STDs in NSTU 1704A. No appointment is needed. A mobile mammogram bus will be located outside the Student Center until 3 p.m. Walk-ins are not permitted. An appointment must be made before receiving a mammogram. To make an appointment, call 1-855-318-7696. A Carter BloodCare bus will accept donations until 4 p.m. by the Chessboard and in the Galley (NSTU 1506). For questions about eligibility to donate, call 1-800-480-8200. For more information on any of the vendors, call health services at 817-515-6056.

Oct. 12 SE’s advising and counseling center will hold Drugs, Drinking and Danger, OH MY! 9-11 a.m. in the library classroom (ESED 1212). For more information, contact the advising and counseling center at 817-515-3468.

Oct. 12 South’s counseling center will host Healthy Relationships 1-2 p.m. in SACT 1429. The seminar will explore what it takes to build a lasting relationship. For more information, contact counselor Nicole D’Alesandro at 817-515-4709.

Oct. 13 Student Success Seminar: Test Anxiety will be held 12:30-1:30 p.m. in Center Corner (NSTU 1615A) on NE Campus. The seminar will teach students learning skills to help them overcome and prevent test anxiety at TCC and future academic situations. Free pizza will be provided. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-664.

Oct. 13 South’s counseling center will host Combating Math Anxiety noon-1 p.m. in SATC 1429. Students will learn to overcome obstacles in their math classrooms. For more information, contact math professor Natalie Johnson at 817-515-4340.

Oct. 13 NW’s Cornerstone program will host guest speaker J.J. McIntyre 12:30-2 p.m. in the Walsh Library (WTLO 3100). McIntyre will speak on his research on food, gender and toxic communication. For more information, contact the library at 817-515-7725.

Oct. 13 TR’s Discovery Center will host a workshop on study skills 10-11 a.m. in the Discovery Center (TRTR 3102). Students can learn how to enhance their study habits and also figure out the best studying method based on their learning styles. For more information, contact the center at 817-515-1039.

Oct. 13-15 SE’s transfer center will hold Student Transition Prep workshops 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13 and 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 15 in the success center (ESEE 1301). For more information, contact the transfer center at 817-515-3230.

Oct. 14 The Tahita Fulkerson Library on TR Campus will sponsor Information Literacy Certificate Program 1-4 p.m. in TREF 1302. Students can learn how to search for viable sources and information to help save time on research papers and assignments. Contact the library at 817-515-1220 for more information.

Oct. 14 TR’s transfer center will visit UT Dallas’ Preview Friday 1-5 p.m. Students can learn more about the university and its various degree programs as well as visit academic counselors. Students will also receive application fee waivers for the upcoming year from UT Dallas. RSVP at the transfer center (TREF 1503) to complete paperwork. Contact transfer center coordinator Laura Escamilla at 817-515-1198 for more information.

Oct. 15 South’s writing center is looking for volunteers to participate in its Haunted House at 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30 in the SCLC. Volunteers are needed to help organize the event and perform. For more information, contact learning lab manager Gabrielle Raymond at 817-515-4608.