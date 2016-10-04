Hispanic Heritage •CALENDAR•

Now-Oct. 15 NW Campus’ Latino Poster Project has placed posters from students, faculty, staff and alumni around campus. The posters highlight the meaning of being Latino. For more information, contact NW student activities at 817-515-7795.

Now-Oct. 15 Research on Hispanic scholars by NE counselors Lilian Mabry and James Varnado is displayed on monitors throughout NE Campus. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Now-Oct. 15 Bittersweet Harvest: The Bracero Program, 1942-1964, a poster exhibition, is on display in the SE library (ESED 1200) all day. The exhibit is run by the Smithsonian Latino Center.

Now-Oct. 15 Flags from 22 countries are on display in various NE locations to honor those Hispanic/Latino countries. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6644.

Now-Oct. 15 TR student activities is hosting Voces Americanas: Latino Literature in the United States in the Fulkerson Library. Students can learn about the influence Latino authors have had on American literature over the past 30 years through drama, poetry and prose. The exhibit includes images of movies stills, illustrations, authors, books and public presentations. For more, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Now-Oct. 17 NE is hosting a photo gallery in Center Corner (NSTU 1615A). Photography associate professor Patricia Richards brings photographs from Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands. Visitors can see photos of some of the most beautiful, exotic places on earth. For more information, call NE student activities at 817-515-6644.

Oct. 5 The Walsh Library will host Breaking Stereotypes 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in WTLO 3100. The event is a discussion about Latino heritage and culture and open to students who want to understand the culture and address stereotypes Latino Americans face. For more, contact the library at 817-515-7725.

Oct. 5 TR student activities will host Salsa Dance Night! 5:30-7 p.m. in the TR Plaza. Students, faculty, staff and the community will be treated to a free salsa lesson taught by CaliRumba Company.

Oct. 5 SE student organizations will hold the Kermes fundraising event in the main commons 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Funds will be contributed to a community organization.

Oct. 5 NE will hold a Community Leader Panel – Nuestros Historias 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the Center Corner (NSTU 6115A). Community, civic and business leaders from Tarrant County will share their personal stories on how they achieved success in their lives. Among those scheduled to attend are the Grapevine police chief, a Hurst-Euless-Bedford school board member and the Tarrant County Clerk. Food and drinks will be provided.

Oct. 12 South Campus will host a Blue Zone cooking demonstration starting at 11:30 a.m. in the SSTU Forum Room. Students will learn how to prepare a Hispanic dish from a Blue Zone-certified chef. Contact student activities at 817-515-4154 for more information.

Oct. 12 Homenaje a Nuestra Herencia, a SE tribute, will take place 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in the ballroom. The event includes artistic presentations and refreshments. Although entry is free, activities will cost. For more information, contact student services at 817-515-3595.

Oct. 13 NW Campus will host Viva Northwest Fiesta 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in WSTU 1303/1305. The fiesta will include food, paper flowers and more activities. Contact Spanish assistant professor Alejandro Garza at alejandro.garza@tccd.edu for more information.

Oct. 13 TR student activities will host a talk with John Hernandez noon-1 p.m. in the Tahita Fulkerson Library. Hernandez, CEO of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will speak with students about his journey and experience as a businessman and entrepreneur. For more details, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.