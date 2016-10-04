Viewpoint- Early holidays, creative thinking keep out conformity

By Sheri-Lee Norris/ reporter

Stores are exploding with orange and black Halloween trinkets.

I hear the call: “You need me … Buy me!” Soon it will be followed by the never-ending displays for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day then Easter.

I tripped over a Christmas tree display at Home Depot in August. There I was, still trying to kill fire ants in my flip-flops, and they had me ready for December. It’s not just big stores. Even 7-Eleven is in on the holiday retail madness. Need gas? How about a Christmas hat on the side? A little pumpkin latte on the counter while you pay? Sure! Yummy! Some say it’s all too much.

I must say it truly lifted my spirits to put up Halloween decorations this week. However, one neighbor has giant black spiders climbing up the side of his home while another has a yard full of zombies. My pumpkins and orange lights seem woefully inadequate. Never fear! Target is still open! It ain’t over! A little competition in good fun is good for the soul.

We’ve found new ways to keep up with the Joneses. These days we have holiday yard wars, or even worse, peer pressure to conform. (The sound of conformity is like nails on a chalkboard to me! Nooo!)

Somehow, I feel like a traitor if I don’t hang white icicle lights at Christmas as every other house in my homeowners’ association. Yet, the last time I did, it cost a fortune to hire a man to climb up on the roof of my two-story house to hang them. Conformity costs money. It’s also boring!

So, is it the rebel in me that opts for the old-fashioned colored lights and simple front door wreath, the traditionalist or am I simply a cheapskate? In truth, it may be a little of each. It’s kind of like showing up to the prom only to find other girls wearing the same dress. I prefer variety.

Holiday yard wars will continue, and those who benefit most are the retail stores. It’s hard to be angry at them now. Profits during the fourth quarter of the year are predictors for next year. Good sales mean company profits, and jobs are a sign of a healthy economy. If the day comes when all of these things disappear, we should be more worried.

Simple pleasures in life sometimes mean the most. Holiday decorations bring joy to our hearts. Neighborhoods and towns come to life ― with mechanical gadgets and ornate displays. I don’t think it’s wrong. I think it’s precious for a few moments in a crazy world. We should all take time to enjoy a little magic as it is fleeting.