Pizza with the Prez gives South students the chance to speak up

By Hannah Lathen/ campus editor

Students asked the South president and TCC chancellor questions during South’s Pizza with the Prez Sept. 27.

Pizza with the Prez allowed students to not only ask questions but also voice their concerns. President Peter Jordan wanted students to know that the administrators are there for them.

“I want students to know that this is about them,” he said. “So often, students don’t know that there is a president on campus, and that tells me to make sure that, one, I am visible with them and, two, that they know we are here to serve them to make sure they are successful.”

Students were given a list of questions for suggestion, but many asked about more specific topics such as veteran disabilities and the LGBTQ community.

Student Carlie Alaniz asked about what the campus is doing when it comes to school shootings, rape, suicide and bullying.

“Stuff is going to happen, so all you can do is prepare,” Chancellor Eugene Giovannini said. “Fortunately, we’ve taken, what I’ve seen in the five weeks I’ve been here, a very proactive stance as it relates to responding to, preparing for, dealing with those types of situations.”

First-time college student Isaiah Thompson wanted to know the roles and responsibilities of the president and chancellor.

“A major part of what I’m responsible for is providing leadership for this campus,” Jordan said. “And to also make sure that I’m advocating for resources for the campus as a whole.”

Giovannini said his task is similar to Jordan’s but more so working on the future of the entire district.

“A large part of my role is really about planning, projecting, thinking, positioning the institution to the future to be able to serve your kids when they come down the road 20 years from now,” he said.

Student Jasmine Macklin said in the three schools she previously attended, this was the first time she found students engaging with the college president and chancellor.

“I think that the students definitely felt welcomed, especially from the president and chancellor,” she said. “It’s really nice to see that they take that time out for students because every other school I’ve been to, that never happens.”

Student Cassandra Dobbs said she was impressed with how many people interacted and the responses they received.

“This is one of the major ways we can get out any bigger questions that they would have that usually wouldn’t be asked on such a personal level,” she said.

Student Susan Eliason said not only did students get to ask questions, but they got to learn about who the president is.

“I got to see how he was with the students,” she said. “He listened. He gave feedback. It was kind of nice.”

Pizza with the Prez is held twice a semester.

Students also could register to vote in the upcoming election following the event.