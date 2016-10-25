House of Cards actor will share life lessons

By Sheri-Lee Norris

Native American recording artist, actor and motivational speaker Gary “Litefoot” Davis will speak on TR Campus Nov. 2.

“Davis will share with us how he overcame the difficulties in his life to get where he is today,” director of diversity and inclusion Andrew Duffield said.

Davis was the first Native American rap artist, releasing his first album under his own label in 1991. He would go on to win both Artist of the Year and Album of the Year from the Native American Music Awards.

He is currently filming the television show NCIS, where he will play a recurring role as an attorney. He has been featured in movies including The Indian in the Cupboard, Mortal Kombat, The Song of Hiawatha and television shows including House of Cards.

Duffield says Davis talks to indigenous high schools throughout the U.S. and Canada about thinking beyond their tribes.

“He has spent the last 20 years using his gifts as an artist with a passion for public speaking to better native peoples and increase awareness of their specific issues,” Duffield said.

Davis is a member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma and currently lives in Washington state.

Davis will speak noon-1:30 p.m. in TRTR Action A. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-1908.