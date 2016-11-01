Chamber music to fill halls of NE for two-day festival

By Josh Del Rio

The NE Campus music department and the Mid-Cities and Fort Worth Music Teachers Associations will hold a Chamber Ensemble Festival Nov. 11-12.

The event was founded by music professor Hsinyi Wang and music adjunct instructor Sarah Alexander to promote chamber music — instrumental music by an ensemble of a few people with one player to each part.

“If you look at the history of music, people actually just grabbed their own instruments and got together to play music together for fun,” Wang said. “Chamber music does not require a set schedule for rehearsals like orchestra. It’s more fun to hang out with friends with your own instruments, and, therefore, you can actually do it throughout your whole entire lifetime.”

This event is not a competition, and it is not being counted toward any grade, Wang said.

Renowned chamber musicians will attend to listen to the ensembles perform. After each performance, the professionals will provide critiques and suggestions on how each ensemble could improve their rehearsal techniques and verbal and musical communication skills or just have more fun while playing together.

The clinicians attending the festival include Kristin Van Cleve, Bradley Bolen, music instructor Stan Paschal and associate music professor Gerald Ringe. Van Cleve is the principal second violin with the Dallas Opera orchestra and the University of Dallas music department chair. Bolen, a Baylor University senior lecturer, is frequently invited to be a clinician and judge of competitions and festivals.

Van Cleve will work with mixed instrumental ensembles 3-6 p.m. Nov. 11 in College Hall (NCAB 1111). Following that session at 7 p.m. will be a chamber music concert featuring the University of Dallas Piano Trio.

Bolen will work with piano ensembles 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 12 in Center Corner (NSTU 1615A). Paschal and Ringe will work with wind and vocal ensembles 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in College Hall.

Everyone is welcome to attend the clinic sessions and chamber music concert for free.