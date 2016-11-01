Veterans Day Calendar

Now-Nov. 3 NW student activities will hold Flag Days 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the WSTU bookstore lobby. Students can write the names of loved ones or friends who have served in the military on ribbons that will be pinned to small U.S. flags. The flags will be on display near the front of the campus during Veterans Day week. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-7795.

Now-Nov. 18 NE is displaying A Soldier’s Load on the main floor of the J. Ardis Bell Library. The exhibit includes period clothing and equipment from U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. Items are on loan from the National Vietnam War Museum in Weatherford. For more information, call the library at 817-515-6627.

Nov. 7 A representative from #22KILL along with a local motorcycle club will speak 12:15-2 p.m. in the SSTU Forum Room on South Campus. They will show the #22KILL documentary starting at 1 p.m. The CVMA-C Veteran Motorcycle Association will present #22Kill with $10,000 following a motorcycle procession ending in front of the SSTU patio. For more information, contact veterans counselor Valerie Groll at 817-515-4894.

Nov. 7 Voices of the Peacekeepers: Student Presentations on Military Veterans will be 10 a.m.-noon in the Judith J. Carrier Library (ESED 1212) on SE Campus. All student presenters are from American Literature Since 1865: Perspectives of the Peacekeepers, taught by English instructor Frances Suarez.

Nov. 7 TR will host Operation EDU: Campus and Community Vets and Voices, The Inaugural Multigenerational Community Breakfast and VetSuccess Fair 8-10 a.m. in TRTR Action Suite A. Breakfast will feature keynote speaker Lt. Col. Kevin Sweeney, a combat pilot awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. After breakfast, academic and community support services for vets will be featured at the fair. For more information, contact student activities coordinator Eddie Brassart or Cortney Walden at 817-515-1206.

Nov. 7 South Campus will host Vet Ventures 1-2:30 p.m. in the Student Center. Students can sign up for a range of activities including fishing, horseback riding and kayaking. Veterans can also volunteer to help other veterans. For more information, contact veterans counselor Valerie Groll at 817-515-4894.

Nov. 7 SE Campus will support veterans on Wear Red Day. Faculty and students can participate by wearing red.

Nov. 8 The TR fitness center will host American Grit: Trinity River Challenge 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. in the fitness center (TRTR 1107). The competition celebrates the competitive drive and fortitude of military personnel through team activities designed to push them to the limit. For more information, contact student development associate Axel Leos at 817-515-1206.

Nov. 8 The TR Tahita Fulkerson Library and fine arts department will open the Art of War Gallery 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Display pieces are based on passages from Tim O’Brien’s book The Things They Carried. For more information, contact the library at 817-515-1220.

Nov. 8 A memorial breakfast, sponsored by the NW Chapter of Student Veterans of America, will start at 9:30 a.m. in the WTLO Courtyard or in the lobby if it rains. Students, faculty and staff affiliated with the military are welcome to take part. Contact student activities at 817-515-7795 for more information.

Nov. 8 TR’s Idea Store theater will show Windtalkers as part of Celebrating Our Heroes: Military Movie Series 1-4 p.m. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Nov. 9 TR’s Idea Store will host the Sisters in Arms Exhibition 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on TRTR Main Street, second floor. The exhibit celebrates contributions of TR female soldiers who have served. For more information, contact student activities coordinator Eddie Brassart or Cortney Walden at 817-515-1206.

Nov. 9 The TR Tahita Fulkerson Library will host Big Book Talk concentrating on combat books The Theater of War and The Things They Carried noon-1:30 p.m. in the Energy Auditorium. A panel of readers will discuss their interpretation of these two works. For more information, contact the library at 817-515-1220.

Nov. 9 NW Campus will host Green Zone Day all day campuswide. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to wear something patriotic or green like military gear in support of veterans on campus. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-7795.

Nov. 9 TR’s Idea Store theater will show We Were Soldiers as part of Celebrating Our Heroes: Military Movie Series 2-5 p.m. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Nov. 9 South Campus will hold a veterans appreciation lunch 12:30-2 p.m. in the SSTU Dining Hall. Students can speak and have lunch with veterans in the community. Don Graves, a Battle of Iwo Jima survivor, will speak. For more information, contact veterans counselor Valerie Groll at 817-515-4894.

Nov. 9 SE Campus will host a veterans breakfast 8:15-9:40 a.m. in the HUB Common Area. A representative of the Veterans Center will attend. The breakfast is open to all veterans, faculty and students. Students do not need to RSVP.

Nov. 10 TR Campus will celebrate the 167th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps 10-11:30 a.m. at TRTR Main Street, second floor. There will be trivia games, giveaways and a video celebrating the Corps’ history. Cake and ice cream will be served. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Nov. 10 The Student Veterans of America will host a run to celebrate the birthday of the Marine Corps 7-9 a.m. in front of the South Campus Student Center. Participants need to arrive 15 minutes early for warm-up exercises. A commemorative T-shirt will be given to the first 40 participants. Prior to the event, students must sign a waiver in the student activities office. For more information, contact student development associate Ana Garcia at 817-515-4045.

Nov. 10 TR’s Idea Store theater will show Live from Baghdad as part of Celebrating Our Heroes: Military Movie Series 2-5 p.m. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Nov. 10 NE Campus will host a flag-raising ceremony and luncheon for veterans 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Center Corner (NSTU 1615A). For more information, call geology instructor David Sallee at 817-515-6565.

Nov. 11 TR Campus will host a Veterans Day parade welcome table 8:30 a.m.-noon outside of the Idea Store. For more information, contact student activities coordinator Eddie Brassart at 817-515-1206.

Nov. 11 SE Campus will host Alcohol Awareness and Coping for Veterans 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the Ballroom.

Nov. 11 TR students and faculty will gather at 11 a.m. in the Rotunda (TRTR third floor) for The National Roll Call Ceremony. This will include a public reading of names of fallen soldiers from Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, now called Operation New Dawn. For more information, contact student activities coordinator Eddie Brassart at 817-515-1206.

Nov. 11 NW will host Volunteer Work Day on War Memorial 9 a.m.-noon in the Afghanistan/Iraq War Memorial Courtyard. Students, faculty and staff can volunteer to help add panels to existing frames on the memorial and install the last frame if it’s ready. For more information, contact history and government professor Laura Wood at 817-515-7280.

Nov. 11 A Veterans Day ceremony will be 11 a.m.-noon in the Main Commons on SE Campus. A luncheon honoring veterans and their families will follow noon-1:30 p.m. in the library classroom (ESED 1212). No RSVP is required for either event.

Nov. 11 TR’s Idea Store theater will show American Sniper as part of Celebrating Our Heroes: Military Movie Series 1-5 p.m. For more information, contact student activities at 817-515-1206.

Nov. 16 Brandy Baxter from Boots to Heels will host Make the Connection: Military to Civilian Career Pathway 1-2 p.m. in the SSTU Texas Room on South Campus. For more information, contact veterans counselor Valerie Groll at 817-515-4894.