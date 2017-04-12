Bus routes now swing by campus

By Bethany Narvaez

The Fort Worth Transportation Authority has added new bus routes, which include stops on NW Campus, that went into effect April 9.

The NW stop was added to the South and TR stops already in place.

Bringing a stop to NW was part of the T Master Plans that aim to connect for the purpose of education and jobs, said FWTA chief operating officer Shawn Donaghy.

“The four big items for us are economic development, jobs creation, access to jobs and access to education,” he said. “In this case, we’ve worked really hard with the chancellor to really try to connect as many TCC campuses as we can.”

Route 44 now serves NW Campus, Northside Public Library, North Side High School, J.P. Elder Middle School, Northside Neighborhood Association and Far Greater Northside Historical Neighborhood Association as part of the developing T Master Plan.

The bus stops on NW running southbound every 30 minutes starting at 5:20 a.m. until 10:20 p.m. and northbound beginning at 5:46 a.m. until 9:46 p.m. during the weekdays.

Route 45 will include stops at NW, the Stockyards and the 930 apartment units in four properties.

During the weekdays, the Route 45 bus will run southbound with stops on NW every 30 minutes beginning at 6:23 a.m. until 10:23 p.m. and northbound starting 5:59 a.m. until 10:59 p.m. Commuters can visit nextbus.com for real-time bus details.

Currently, students can purchase a one-way ticket for $1 with a student ID at the Intermodal Transportation Center located at 1001 Jones St. in downtown Fort Worth.

The FWTA and TCC are currently working on a way to make discounted long-term bus passes available to students.

For more information on bus scheduling and pricing options, visit FWTA.org.