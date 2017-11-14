Student killed in car crash

By Kathryn Kelman/editor-in-chief

A NW and TR student was killed in a traffic accident on her way to work Nov. 8.

Jocelyn Rangel, 21, was driving on NW 28th Street in Fort Worth when she lost control of her car on the rain-slick street and crashed into a dump truck around 8:55 a.m., according to the accident report.

Rosa Maria Cabrera, Rangel’s mother, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram her daughter was on her way to work at Unity One Credit Union at the time of the accident.

According to the report, Rangel was driving east in the 800 block of NW 28th Street in a gray 2001 Mercury Mountaineer.

She appeared to be speeding, the report says, and at some point, the car’s left tire collided with the center median curb causing Rangel to lose control of the vehicle. Her car then crossed the median into the westbound lanes where she collided with a dump truck traveling in the opposite direction.

Rangel was pronounced dead on the scene at 9:10 a.m. The dump truck driver remained on scene and spoke with officials, the report said.

Rangel’s friend, Jaqueline Romero, heard the news when she got home from school that afternoon.

“One of her cousins called me,” she said. “It was unbelievable, and I went into denial.”

The two met their freshman year at Castleberry High School and had celebrated their seven-year “bestfriendaversary” on Halloween. Romero said that last time she saw her.

“She was my best friend,” she said. “But she was more like a sister.”

Romero’s favorite memory with Rangel is from early in their friendship when they were pulled over for the first time and given a curfew ticket.

“One of the many things we would always do was drive around, music on blast, especially at night,” Romero said. “We would sing along for hours.”

Romero said she will remember her friend as the loving, caring and happy person she was.

“Jocelyn’s character is something I can assure everyone will remember,” Romero said. “She was the nicest person you could ever meet.”

Rangel was taking classes at both the NW and TR campuses, according to communications, public relations and marketing executive director Suzanne Groves.

She was planning to become a police officer, which Romero said would have been a perfect fit for Rangel.

“She was very respectful and caring regardless of how rude people could be,” Romero said. “She was so selfless, always putting others before herself.”

Romero describes Rangel as the mom friend in their group, but she said Rangel wasn’t only caring and selfless toward family and friends.

“As long as you were in need of help, she was there,” Romero said.

Funeral services for Rangel are still pending. The family has opened a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral costs. Those looking to donate can do so at http://www.gofundme.com/joselyn-rangel-cabrera.